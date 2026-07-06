Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Scotiabank

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Scotiabank from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $185.00 price objective on the technology company's stock. Scotiabank's price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.45% from the stock's previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CHKP. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $157.00 to $135.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial set a $150.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Compass Point set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $150.26.

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Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $136.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $112.23 and a fifty-two week high of $232.07. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $127.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.52.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.08. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 38.37%.The firm had revenue of $668.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.850 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Check Point Software Technologies

In related news, Director Yoav Chelouche sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total transaction of $3,507,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,242.24. This trade represents a 86.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 29.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $731,276,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,937,229 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,472,832,000 after buying an additional 1,766,774 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 26,561.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,233,899 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $228,962,000 after buying an additional 1,229,271 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,820,339 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $337,782,000 after buying an additional 932,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6,253,188.9% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 562,796 shares of the technology company's stock worth $104,432,000 after acquiring an additional 562,787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company's stock.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is an Israeli-founded cybersecurity company that develops, markets and supports a broad portfolio of network, cloud and endpoint security products. Founded in 1993, the company was an early pioneer of stateful inspection firewall technology and later developed a modular “software blade” approach that allowed customers to combine protection capabilities. Check Point's product set spans physical and virtual security appliances, software and cloud-native services designed to prevent cyberattacks, protect data and simplify security management for enterprises and service providers.

Key product families include Quantum Security Gateways (on-premises and hybrid appliances), CloudGuard (cloud security posture and workload protection), Harmony (endpoint, remote access and unified endpoint security), and SandBlast (advanced threat prevention and sandboxing).

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