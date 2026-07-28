Chemours (CC) to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Chemours (NYSE:CC - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.4964 per share and revenue of $1.6545 billion for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Chemours (NYSE:CC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10. Chemours had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a positive return on equity of 52.49%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Chemours to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Chemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CC traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.86. The stock had a trading volume of 176,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,043,907. Chemours has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $28.67. The business's 50-day moving average price is $20.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.98, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.41.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Chemours's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research raised Chemours from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Chemours from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chemours from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Chemours from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Chemours from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $24.10.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemours

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CC. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chemours in the first quarter worth $148,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 585,702 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $7,926,000 after acquiring an additional 37,382 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemours in the first quarter worth approximately $161,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Chemours by 149.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 43,243 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 25,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Chemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company's stock.

About Chemours

Chemours Company, established in 2015 as a spin-off from E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, is a global chemistry organization headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware. Since its formation, Chemours has focused on delivering performance chemicals that help customers lower their carbon footprint, increase energy efficiency and conserve water. The company operates with a commitment to safety, environmental stewardship and innovation.

Chemours' principal business activities are organized into three core segments.

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