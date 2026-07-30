Cheniere Energy (LNG) to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $3.08 per share and revenue of $4.8399 billion for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

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Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNG stock opened at $258.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $245.08 and a 200-day moving average of $243.64. The company has a market cap of $54.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.60 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Cheniere Energy has a 52 week low of $186.20 and a 52 week high of $300.89.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Cheniere Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LNG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $313.00 to $308.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Benchmark reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group set a $290.00 target price on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $298.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cheniere Energy

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company's stock.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company's core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long‑term and short‑term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

Cheniere's principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.

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