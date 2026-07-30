Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP) Receives Average Recommendation of "Reduce" from Brokerages

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP - Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of "Reduce" by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.00.

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CQP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CQP

Cheniere Energy Partners Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE:CQP opened at $64.46 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $62.48 and its 200-day moving average is $61.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.69, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.42. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $49.53 and a 52 week high of $70.64. The firm has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.31.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($1.03). Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 4,929.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Cheniere Energy Partners's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,717 shares of the company's stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 1,863.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,029 shares of the company's stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,326 shares of the company's stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 476 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 319,717 shares of the company's stock worth $17,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. 46.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. NYSE: CQP is a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure in the United States. The partnership's business centers on the development, ownership and operation of LNG facilities and associated pipeline assets that enable the liquefaction, storage and delivery of natural gas for export and domestic use. CQP's assets are focused on large-scale midstream energy infrastructure intended to serve global natural gas markets.

The company's core activities include LNG liquefaction and storage, terminal services, and pipeline transportation.

Further Reading

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