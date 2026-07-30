Chesapeake Utilities (CPK) to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Chesapeake Utilities to announce earnings of $1.07 per share and revenue of $198.9050 million for the quarter. Chesapeake Utilities has set its FY 2028 guidance at 7.750-8.00 EPS. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 7, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.86 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business's revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect Chesapeake Utilities to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Chesapeake Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of CPK stock opened at $136.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.25 and a 200-day moving average of $127.81. Chesapeake Utilities has a one year low of $118.83 and a one year high of $140.83. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 0.69.

Chesapeake Utilities Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Utilities's previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Chesapeake Utilities's payout ratio is currently 47.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on CPK shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Barclays set a $142.00 target price on Chesapeake Utilities and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $137.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CPK

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeffry M. Householder sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.12, for a total value of $1,261,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 63,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,945,686.12. This trade represents a 13.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin J. Webber sold 2,000 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.37, for a total transaction of $254,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 12,652 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,611,485.24. This represents a 13.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chesapeake Utilities

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 145,942 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $18,208,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter worth about $1,196,000. Vennlight Capital Management LP bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter worth about $5,438,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,102,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation NYSE: CPK is a diversified energy services holding company headquartered in Dover, Delaware. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company engages in natural gas distribution, transmission and storage; propane distribution; wholesale propane supply; and contract compression and natural gas liquids processing. Its core mission is to provide safe, reliable and cost-effective energy solutions to residential, commercial and industrial customers across multiple U.S.

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