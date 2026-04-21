Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, seventeen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $194.2083.

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Chevron from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chevron from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Chevron from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Freedom Capital lowered Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Argus set a $203.00 price target on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In related news, insider Alana K. Knowles sold 2,408 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.28, for a total transaction of $441,338.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew Benjamin Walz sold 11,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.58, for a total value of $2,187,528.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 779,407 shares of company stock worth $145,972,971 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chevron

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phillip James Consulting Co. bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Quattro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company's stock.

Chevron Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of CVX opened at $183.14 on Tuesday. Chevron has a 52-week low of $132.33 and a 52-week high of $214.71. The business's fifty day moving average is $192.35 and its 200-day moving average is $169.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $364.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.60.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 6.51%.The company had revenue of $45.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 10.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. This is an increase from Chevron's previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. Chevron's dividend payout ratio is presently 106.91%.

More Chevron News

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

Further Reading

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