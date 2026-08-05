Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target Raised to $205.00 at TD Cowen

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at TD Cowen from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a "hold" rating on the oil and gas company's stock. TD Cowen's price target points to a potential upside of 7.72% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CVX. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chevron from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $207.48.

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Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $190.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $379.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $182.09 and a 200 day moving average of $185.49. Chevron has a 52 week low of $146.49 and a 52 week high of $214.71.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.55 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $67.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.72 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 9.57%.The business's revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron will post 15.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other Chevron news, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $73,416,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 278,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $53,718,294. This represents a 57.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chevron

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Phillip James Consulting Co. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Chevron

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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