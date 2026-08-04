Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Stock Price Down 1.5% - What's Next?

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) dropped 1.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $186.34 and last traded at $190.31. Approximately 9,444,693 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 11,103,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $193.18.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Chevron from $204.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research cut Chevron from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chevron from $213.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set an "overweight" rating and a $207.00 target price for the company. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $207.26.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Chevron

Chevron Stock Performance

The stock's 50 day moving average is $181.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.55 by $0.51. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 9.57%.The business had revenue of $67.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Chevron's quarterly revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $1.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Chevron's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.26%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $73,416,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 278,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $53,718,294. The trade was a 57.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 11,079 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its stake in Chevron by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 50,839 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $7,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas grew its holdings in Chevron by 76.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 441 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 678.9% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Chevron by 3.6% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 16,052 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

Further Reading

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