Chicago Atlantic BDC (NASDAQ:LIEN) Stock Price Down 0.6% - What's Next?

Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIEN - Get Free Report)'s share price dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.71 and last traded at $9.81. 86,787 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 90,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Chicago Atlantic BDC from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chicago Atlantic BDC

Chicago Atlantic BDC Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $223.86 million, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.27. The firm's fifty day moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.96.

Chicago Atlantic BDC (NASDAQ:LIEN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. Chicago Atlantic BDC had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 57.88%.The business had revenue of $16.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.31 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Chicago Atlantic BDC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.9%. Chicago Atlantic BDC's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.67%.

Institutional Trading of Chicago Atlantic BDC

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Chicago Atlantic BDC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,940,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chicago Atlantic BDC by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 268,088 shares of the company's stock worth $2,769,000 after buying an additional 61,721 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI purchased a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic BDC in the fourth quarter worth $1,666,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic BDC in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic BDC during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 4.36% of the company's stock.

Chicago Atlantic BDC Company Profile

Chicago Atlantic BDC NASDAQ: LIEN is a closed-end management investment company organized as a business development company (BDC). It focuses on providing debt and equity financing solutions to U.S. middle-market companies that demonstrate strong growth potential. Through its public listing, the company offers investors exposure to a diversified portfolio of private credit and equity investments aimed at delivering attractive risk-adjusted returns.

The company's investment strategy centers on structuring customized credit facilities, including senior secured loans, unitranche loans, mezzanine debt and equity co-investments.

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