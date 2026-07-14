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Chime Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHYM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
July 14, 2026
Chime Financial logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • Chime Financial has a consensus analyst rating of “Moderate Buy”, based on coverage from 19 analysts. The average 1-year price target is about $29.65.
  • Recent analyst actions have been mixed: Barclays initiated coverage with an overweight rating and a $26 target, while Compass Point upgraded the stock to buy but lowered its target to $27. Other firms have maintained both bullish and bearish views.
  • The company recently reported better-than-expected earnings, posting $0.13 EPS versus $0.03 expected, on revenue of $647.39 million. Revenue rose 24.8% year over year, though the company still showed negative margins and return on equity.
  • Five stocks we like better than Chime Financial.

Chime Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHYM - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and five have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.6471.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHYM. Barclays started coverage on Chime Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Compass Point upgraded shares of Chime Financial from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Chime Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Chime Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Chime Financial in a research note on Monday, May 11th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Chime Financial

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chime Financial news, General Counsel Adam B. Frankel sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 303,795 shares in the company, valued at $5,316,412.50. The trade was a 0.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chime Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHYM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chime Financial in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Chime Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chime Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chime Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chime Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Chime Financial Price Performance

Shares of CHYM opened at $20.95 on Tuesday. Chime Financial has a 12 month low of $15.88 and a 12 month high of $38.67. The stock's 50-day moving average is $18.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion and a PE ratio of -2.82.

Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $647.39 million during the quarter. Chime Financial had a negative return on equity of 67.86% and a negative net margin of 41.87%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chime Financial will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Chime Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chime Financial is a U.S.-based financial technology company offering mobile-first banking services designed to reduce fees and simplify everyday transactions. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in San Francisco, Chime operates a digital bank platform that provides customers with a checking account, a savings account, and a debit card without monthly maintenance fees, overdraft charges, or foreign transaction fees. The company’s platform is accessible via its mobile app, enabling users to manage their finances, track spending, and access customer support from their smartphones.

At the core of Chime’s service offering is its fee-free spending account, which includes early access to direct deposit funds—up to two days before scheduled payday—and instant transaction alerts.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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