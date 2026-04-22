Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM - Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an "outperform" rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets' price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.04% from the stock's current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CHYM. Texas Capital upgraded shares of Chime Financial to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Chime Financial from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of Chime Financial to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Chime Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Chime Financial from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chime Financial presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $31.50.

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Chime Financial Price Performance

Shares of CHYM stock opened at $23.43 on Wednesday. Chime Financial has a 1 year low of $16.17 and a 1 year high of $44.94. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $20.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10.

Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. Chime Financial had a negative return on equity of 70.90% and a negative net margin of 46.18%.The business had revenue of $596.36 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chime Financial will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chime Financial

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHYM. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Chime Financial by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 863,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,421,000 after purchasing an additional 86,593 shares during the period. Lunate Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chime Financial in the third quarter valued at $36,503,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chime Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,026,000. Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chime Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $822,000. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Chime Financial in the third quarter valued at $48,391,000.

Chime Financial Company Profile

Chime Financial is a U.S.-based financial technology company offering mobile-first banking services designed to reduce fees and simplify everyday transactions. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in San Francisco, Chime operates a digital bank platform that provides customers with a checking account, a savings account, and a debit card without monthly maintenance fees, overdraft charges, or foreign transaction fees. The company’s platform is accessible via its mobile app, enabling users to manage their finances, track spending, and access customer support from their smartphones.

At the core of Chime’s service offering is its fee-free spending account, which includes early access to direct deposit funds—up to two days before scheduled payday—and instant transaction alerts.

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