Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.08), FiscalAI reports. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 2.27%.The company had revenue of $94.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.30 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Chimera Investment's conference call:

Earnings available for distribution were $0.46 per share , covering the $0.45 quarterly dividend. Management reiterated its expectation of at least $1.80 in 2026 EAD, despite ongoing market uncertainty.

, covering the $0.45 quarterly dividend. Management reiterated its expectation of at least $1.80 in 2026 EAD, despite ongoing market uncertainty. Book value per share declined 3.2% to $17.75 during the quarter, reflecting higher interest rates and weaker marks on Chimera’s securitized loan portfolio; management said book value was down approximately 1.5% quarter-to-date.

HomeXpress delivered record $1.1 billion loan production, up 30% year over year and 24% sequentially, but earnings growth was modest as competition compressed margins. The company plans to improve profitability through greater scale, operating efficiencies, and disciplined underwriting.

Chimera is pivoting toward acquiring and securitizing HomeXpress and third-party mortgage loans, targeting two HomeXpress transactions and one third-party transaction by year-end. Management expects to decide opportunistically whether to retain credit risk for recurring income or distribute transactions and recognize gain-on-sale revenue.

The investment portfolio was repositioned toward more liquid, higher-yielding assets, with agency MBS increasing to 26% of invested capital and approximately $656 million of cash and unencumbered assets maintained. Credit performance also improved in re-performing and investor DSCR portfolios, while residential credit financing remained conservatively structured.

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Chimera Investment Stock Down 6.9%

Shares of CIM traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,694,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,814. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $985.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 1.67. Chimera Investment has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $14.88. The company's 50 day moving average price is $13.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.17.

Chimera Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.3%. Chimera Investment's payout ratio is presently -225.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chimera Investment

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment during the third quarter worth about $272,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 148.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,112 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 11,426 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Chimera Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Chimera Investment by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,313 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.44% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Chimera Investment from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Chimera Investment from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $14.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CIM

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corporation NYSE: CIM is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that specializes in investing in residential mortgage assets. The company's portfolio primarily consists of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, whole loan residential mortgages and other mortgage-related assets. As a REIT, Chimera Investment aims to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns through its focus on high-quality collateral and disciplined risk management.

The firm's core business activities include identifying and acquiring portfolios of residential mortgage loans and securities from financial institutions and in the secondary market.

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