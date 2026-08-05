Chin Yin Ong Sells 38,000 Shares of Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Stock

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB - Get Free Report) insider Chin Yin Ong sold 38,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total value of $137,180.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,670,611 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,250,905.71. This trade represents a 1.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Chin Yin Ong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 2nd, Chin Yin Ong sold 38,000 shares of Grab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total value of $147,440.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Chin Yin Ong sold 38,000 shares of Grab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total value of $130,340.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Chin Yin Ong sold 48,000 shares of Grab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $170,400.00.

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Grab Stock Up 0.5%

GRAB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.74. 70,024,078 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,991,313. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 374.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.89. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Grab Holdings Limited has a one year low of $3.18 and a one year high of $6.62.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $997.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.29 million. Grab had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 9.03%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grab News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Grab this week:

Positive Sentiment: Grab reported second-quarter revenue of $997 million, up 21.7% year over year and slightly above estimates. Adjusted earnings of $0.06 per share exceeded the $0.01 consensus, while net income rose sharply to $235 million. Grab earnings report

Grab reported second-quarter revenue of $997 million, up 21.7% year over year and slightly above estimates. Adjusted earnings of $0.06 per share exceeded the $0.01 consensus, while net income rose sharply to $235 million. Positive Sentiment: Management raised fiscal 2026 revenue guidance to approximately $4.1 billion-$4.2 billion, implying 22%-23% growth, and expects adjusted EBITDA to increase 44%-48%. Strong ride-hailing, delivery and user activity helped support the higher forecast. Grab delivers strong GMV and raises outlook

Management raised fiscal 2026 revenue guidance to approximately $4.1 billion-$4.2 billion, implying 22%-23% growth, and expects adjusted EBITDA to increase 44%-48%. Strong ride-hailing, delivery and user activity helped support the higher forecast. Positive Sentiment: Grab expanded its share-repurchase authorization to $1.75 billion, potentially providing meaningful support for the stock and signaling management confidence in future cash generation. Grab beat-and-raise quarter

Grab expanded its share-repurchase authorization to $1.75 billion, potentially providing meaningful support for the stock and signaling management confidence in future cash generation. Positive Sentiment: The company says artificial intelligence is helping it develop and launch products faster while improving operations and margins. Investors view AI-driven efficiency, growing fintech profitability and the planned Taiwan acquisition as additional long-term growth opportunities. Grab CFO discusses AI and margins

The company says artificial intelligence is helping it develop and launch products faster while improving operations and margins. Investors view AI-driven efficiency, growing fintech profitability and the planned Taiwan acquisition as additional long-term growth opportunities. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually heavy call-option activity suggests increased bullish speculation, with call volume roughly doubling the average, but options flows do not necessarily indicate durable fundamental demand.

Unusually heavy call-option activity suggests increased bullish speculation, with call volume roughly doubling the average, but options flows do not necessarily indicate durable fundamental demand. Negative Sentiment: Grab’s valuation remains demanding, with the stock trading at a very high trailing P/E ratio. Recent insider activity also shows repeated selling by executives and no reported insider purchases, which could temper enthusiasm.

Grab’s valuation remains demanding, with the stock trading at a very high trailing P/E ratio. Recent insider activity also shows repeated selling by executives and no reported insider purchases, which could temper enthusiasm. Negative Sentiment: Competition remains intense, particularly in groceries, and the Taiwan transaction introduces execution and integration risks. Cash generation was positive but operating cash flow declined year over year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GRAB shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Grab from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Grab in a report on Tuesday. China Renaissance raised shares of Grab from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $6.25 price objective on shares of Grab in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Grab in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $6.01.

View Our Latest Research Report on GRAB

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grab

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Grab by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 11,821,595 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,928,000 after buying an additional 1,050,619 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Grab by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,478,218 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711,860 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,919,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grab by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,177,391 shares of the company's stock worth $65,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Grab by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,949,398 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company's stock.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Inc is a Singapore-based technology company that operates a consumer-facing "super app" across Southeast Asia offering services spanning ride-hailing, food and package delivery, and digital payments. Its platform connects consumers, drivers, merchants and delivery partners through mobile applications and supports on-demand mobility (taxi and private car), last-mile logistics, and on-demand food delivery under brands such as GrabFood and GrabExpress. The company has also developed a merchant-facing ecosystem that supports ordering, payment acceptance and loyalty functions.

Beyond transportation and delivery, Grab has expanded into financial services through Grab Financial Group, which provides digital payments via GrabPay, consumer lending, insurance distribution and small-business financial solutions.

Further Reading

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