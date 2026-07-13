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Chipmos Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) Shares Down 8.6% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
July 13, 2026
Chipmos Technologies logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • ChipMOS Technologies shares fell 8.6% on Monday, trading as low as $69.00 and closing at $69.2610, with volume running below average.
  • The company’s latest earnings beat revenue expectations but missed EPS estimates: quarterly EPS came in at $0.45 versus the $0.50 consensus, while revenue rose 25.4% year over year to $217.06 million.
  • ChipMOS also boosted its annual dividend to $0.7826 per share from $0.61, though the payout ratio is currently above 100%, and analysts’ overall stance remains Hold.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Chipmos Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS - Get Free Report) shares were down 8.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $69.00 and last traded at $69.2610. Approximately 40,840 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 76,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IMOS shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Chipmos Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered Chipmos Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Analysis on IMOS

Chipmos Technologies Stock Performance

The business's 50-day simple moving average is $60.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.61 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Chipmos Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). Chipmos Technologies had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $217.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Chipmos Technologies's revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Chipmos Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.7826 per share. This is an increase from Chipmos Technologies's previous annual dividend of $0.61. This represents a yield of 134.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Chipmos Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.70%.

Institutional Trading of Chipmos Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Chipmos Technologies by 51.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,595 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 12,759 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Chipmos Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. XY Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Chipmos Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chipmos Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Chipmos Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. 7.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipmos Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ChipMOS Technologies Inc is a Taiwan‐based provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly, testing and packaging services. The company offers a comprehensive range of back‐end solutions including wafer probing, assembly, surface mount and final test services for memory chips, microcontrollers, system‐on‐chips and other integrated circuits. ChipMOS serves customers in the consumer electronics, communications, industrial and automotive markets by delivering reliable testing and packaging support to semiconductor fabless companies and foundries.

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, ChipMOS operates multiple production facilities across Asia, including sites in Taoyuan (Taiwan), Guangdong Province (China) and Singapore.

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