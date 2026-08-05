Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Given "Buy" Rating at BTIG Research

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at BTIG Research in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $45.00 price target on the restaurant operator's stock. BTIG Research's price target suggests a potential upside of 32.92% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CMG. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Research raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $44.16.

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Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

NYSE:CMG opened at $33.86 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $32.97 and its 200-day moving average is $34.52. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $44.27. The firm has a market cap of $42.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 54.65%. Chipotle Mexican Grill's quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ankerstar Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company's stock.

Key Chipotle Mexican Grill News

Here are the key news stories impacting Chipotle Mexican Grill this week:

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

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