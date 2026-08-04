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Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Trading Down 7.1% - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
Chipotle Mexican Grill logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Chipotle shares fell 7.1% to about $34.80 in midday trading, with roughly 12.2 million shares changing hands.
  • The decline followed news that the company removed jalapeños from Minnesota restaurants amid a health investigation into a possible salmonella connection, reviving food-safety and reputational concerns.
  • Chipotle’s fundamentals remained solid in its latest quarter, with revenue up 9.3% to $3.35 billion and EPS of $0.33 beating estimates, while analysts maintained a broadly positive “Moderate Buy” consensus despite mixed target changes.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by September 1st.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG - Get Free Report)'s stock price dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $34.27 and last traded at $34.8020. 12,171,939 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 17,747,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.46.

Chipotle Mexican Grill News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Chipotle Mexican Grill this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Argus raised its price target on CMG from $40 to $45 and maintained a “buy” rating, citing potential upside from current levels. Benzinga
  • Positive Sentiment: Chipotle’s second-quarter results showed continued underlying momentum: revenue increased 9.3% year over year to $3.35 billion, while adjusted earnings of $0.33 per share modestly exceeded analysts’ expectations. Menu innovation, digital investments and transaction growth supported the performance. CMG Q2 Deep Dive
  • Neutral Sentiment: Bank of America Finance launched auto-callable notes linked to CMG stock. The issuance does not appear to change Chipotle’s operations or fundamentals, but it may contribute modestly to market activity. BofA Finance Notes
  • Negative Sentiment: Chipotle removed jalapeños from multiple Minnesota locations while cooperating with health officials investigating the possible salmonella connection. Although officials reportedly said they were no longer concerned about continued exposure, the incident raises food-safety, litigation, sales and brand-reputation risks. Chipotle Pulled Jalapeños Tied to Minnesota Salmonella Cases
  • Negative Sentiment: The outbreak headlines revived concerns about Chipotle’s historical food-safety reputation and arrived alongside broader restaurant contamination news, intensifying investor sensitivity to any potential health incident. Salmonella Hits Chipotle

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMG. Weiss Ratings cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $44.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 9.6%

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.56. The firm has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 54.65% and a net margin of 11.43%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rule One Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth $32,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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