Choice Hotels International (CHH) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $1.97 per share and revenue of $431.5190 million for the quarter. Choice Hotels International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.920-7.140 EPS. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $340.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.48 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 281.98% and a net margin of 21.55%.The company's revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect Choice Hotels International to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

Shares of CHH stock opened at $114.78 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $110.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.67. Choice Hotels International has a 12 month low of $84.04 and a 12 month high of $133.52.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Choice Hotels International's dividend payout ratio is 15.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CHH. Robert W. Baird set a $128.00 price objective on Choice Hotels International in a report on Monday, May 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $128.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Choice Hotels International

Insider Transactions at Choice Hotels International

In other Choice Hotels International news, CFO Scott E. Oaksmith sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 35,172 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,868,920. This represents a 5.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 1st quarter valued at about $324,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 13.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,031 shares of the company's stock worth $14,610,000 after purchasing an additional 12,904 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 8.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 108,512 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,408,000 after buying an additional 8,887 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 89.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,138 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,657,000 after buying an additional 23,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 35.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the company's stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc is a hospitality franchisor specializing in the development and support of lodging brands across the economy, midscale and upscale segments. Through a network of franchisees, Choice Hotels supplies proprietary reservation and distribution systems, comprehensive marketing programs, and operational support services. The company's core activities include brand management, franchise development, and technology-driven revenue optimization tools designed to enhance guest acquisition and retention for its partners.

Founded in 1939 as Quality Courts United, the company rebranded to Choice Hotels International in 1982 to reflect its expanding brand portfolio and global ambitions.

Further Reading

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