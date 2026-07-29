Christopher Hatto Sells 6,895 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,895 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $620,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 18,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,700,910. This trade represents a 26.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Christopher Hatto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 28th, Christopher Hatto sold 6,895 shares of General Motors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $586,075.00.

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General Motors Price Performance

Shares of GM stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.43. The company's stock had a trading volume of 7,940,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,011,733. General Motors Company has a 1-year low of $51.69 and a 1-year high of $91.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $78.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.17, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.31. The firm's 50-day moving average is $79.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.92.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The auto manufacturer reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $48.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $47.01 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.000-14.000 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that General Motors Company will post 13.23 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. General Motors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Key Headlines Impacting General Motors

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Positive Sentiment: Higher earnings forecasts: Erste Group raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for GM to $13.40 from $12.95 and its FY2027 estimate to $14.99 from $14.48. The revisions reinforce the view that GM’s earnings outlook is improving and now exceeds the broader current-year consensus estimate of $13.23. MarketBeat General Motors estimates

Erste Group raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for GM to $13.40 from $12.95 and its FY2027 estimate to $14.99 from $14.48. The revisions reinforce the view that GM’s earnings outlook is improving and now exceeds the broader current-year consensus estimate of $13.23. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and value-stock support: Tigress Financial raised its GM price target from $92 to $130 and maintained a “strong-buy” rating. Separate Zacks screens identified GM as an attractive value stock based on valuation, earnings revisions, momentum and cash-flow characteristics. Zacks value stocks article

Tigress Financial raised its GM price target from $92 to $130 and maintained a “strong-buy” rating. Separate Zacks screens identified GM as an attractive value stock based on valuation, earnings revisions, momentum and cash-flow characteristics. Positive Sentiment: Profit and capital-allocation catalysts: GM’s latest quarter exceeded expectations, with $48.03 billion of revenue and $3.57 in EPS versus the $3.19 consensus. The company also paid a dividend and continued substantial share repurchases, while investors anticipate that a finite restructuring charge will fade from results and improve reported profitability. Trefis GM restructuring article

GM’s latest quarter exceeded expectations, with $48.03 billion of revenue and $3.57 in EPS versus the $3.19 consensus. The company also paid a dividend and continued substantial share repurchases, while investors anticipate that a finite restructuring charge will fade from results and improve reported profitability. Positive Sentiment: EV and technology progress: GM remained Canada’s EV sales leader through the first half of 2026, with EV sales reportedly up 33.4% year over year. Its autonomous-driving unit is also using AI agents to accelerate engineering workflows, potentially improving development efficiency. Yahoo Finance GM Canada EV sales article

GM remained Canada’s EV sales leader through the first half of 2026, with EV sales reportedly up 33.4% year over year. Its autonomous-driving unit is also using AI agents to accelerate engineering workflows, potentially improving development efficiency. Neutral Sentiment: Operational and policy developments: GM is investing in a Missouri assembly plant, reached a wage agreement at GM Korea and is competing with Ford for a U.S. Army tactical-truck contract. These developments could support domestic manufacturing and future revenue, but their financial impact remains uncertain.

GM is investing in a Missouri assembly plant, reached a wage agreement at GM Korea and is competing with Ford for a U.S. Army tactical-truck contract. These developments could support domestic manufacturing and future revenue, but their financial impact remains uncertain. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and execution risks: With GM near its 52-week high, additional gains may depend on continued earnings upgrades. Investors must also weigh lower year-over-year net income, restructuring costs, tariff and labor uncertainty, and reports that GM is already planning a successor to the Chevrolet Equinox EV.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Motors

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 456.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,717 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 31,755 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,548 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 7,058 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in General Motors by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,524 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 25,366 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 7,951 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 69.4% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 66,547 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 27,270 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of General Motors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded General Motors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $101.41.

View Our Latest Research Report on General Motors

About General Motors

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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