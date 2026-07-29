Church & Dwight Co., Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NYSE:CHD)

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.3075 per share on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th.

Church & Dwight has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 29 consecutive years. Church & Dwight has a payout ratio of 33.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Church & Dwight to earn $4.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.7%.

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Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.0%

Church & Dwight stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,438,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,382. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Church & Dwight has a 52-week low of $81.33 and a 52-week high of $106.04. The stock has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.40.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Church & Dwight has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Evercore set a $105.00 price target on Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $103.82.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CHD

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

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