Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Hold" from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.8235.

CHD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Church & Dwight from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

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Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $99.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.04 and a 200-day moving average of $96.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.47. Church & Dwight has a 12 month low of $81.33 and a 12 month high of $106.04.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Church & Dwight's quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Church & Dwight has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.3075 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Church & Dwight's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 12,960 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $1,270,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,337,994. This represents a 48.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 5,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $565,365.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 30,070 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,440.20. The trade was a 16.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 47,680 shares of company stock worth $4,672,190 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Church & Dwight by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,875,412 shares of the company's stock worth $1,163,453,000 after purchasing an additional 88,594 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,302,929 shares of the company's stock valued at $947,820,000 after buying an additional 1,734,801 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,610,224 shares of the company's stock valued at $638,117,000 after buying an additional 1,473,894 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 51.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,050,105 shares of the company's stock worth $468,902,000 after buying an additional 1,709,090 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,854,060 shares of the company's stock worth $323,163,000 after buying an additional 200,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company's stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

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