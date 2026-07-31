Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 11.81%.The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Church & Dwight updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 0.890-0.890 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to 3.740-3.810 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Church & Dwight's conference call:

Strong Q2 performance led to raised 2026 guidance. Organic sales grew 5.8%, ahead of the 3% outlook, while adjusted EPS of $0.89 exceeded expectations; the company raised its full-year organic sales, EPS growth, and operating cash flow forecasts.

Organic sales grew 5.8%, ahead of the 3% outlook, while adjusted EPS of $0.89 exceeded expectations; the company raised its full-year organic sales, EPS growth, and operating cash flow forecasts. Growth was broad-based, with U.S. organic sales up 5.1%, international organic sales up 9.1%, and specialty products up 2.8%. Key brands including TheraBreath, ARM & HAMMER Cat Litter, Hero, and ZICAM gained momentum and market share.

Growth was broad-based, with U.S. organic sales up 5.1%, international organic sales up 9.1%, and specialty products up 2.8%. Key brands including TheraBreath, ARM & HAMMER Cat Litter, Hero, and ZICAM gained momentum and market share. Innovation and distribution remain major growth drivers. New products are expected to generate about half of organic growth, while TheraBreath toothpaste reached a 1% share early in its rollout and TheraBreath mouthwash gained 4.5 share points.

New products are expected to generate about half of organic growth, while TheraBreath toothpaste reached a 1% share early in its rollout and TheraBreath mouthwash gained 4.5 share points. The newly acquired Miss Mouth stain-remover brand showed strong early traction, with consumption up more than 50% and household penetration of only 2.5%, suggesting substantial room for distribution and penetration gains.

The newly acquired Miss Mouth stain-remover brand showed strong early traction, with consumption up more than 50% and household penetration of only 2.5%, suggesting substantial room for distribution and penetration gains. Inflation, transportation expenses, tariffs, and Middle East-related costs created approximately 400 basis points of gross-margin pressure in the quarter. The company expects about $30 million of related 2026 cost headwinds, although productivity initiatives and an anticipated $15 million tariff refund are expected to offset them.

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Church & Dwight Trading Up 1.7%

NYSE CHD traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.32. 2,553,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,144,681. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Church & Dwight has a 52 week low of $81.33 and a 52 week high of $106.04. The stock has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.47.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.3075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Church & Dwight's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Carlos G. Linares sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total value of $997,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,668 shares of the company's stock, valued at $465,446.28. This trade represents a 68.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 8,600 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total value of $842,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 30,678 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,005,523.66. This trade represents a 21.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,672,190. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,875,412 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,163,453,000 after acquiring an additional 88,594 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,854,060 shares of the company's stock worth $323,163,000 after purchasing an additional 200,208 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,106,087 shares of the company's stock worth $176,604,000 after purchasing an additional 111,740 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,628,900 shares of the company's stock worth $136,583,000 after purchasing an additional 235,911 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,518,381 shares of the company's stock valued at $127,316,000 after purchasing an additional 17,492 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Evercore set a $105.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, May 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $103.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CHD

More Church & Dwight News

Here are the key news stories impacting Church & Dwight this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter net sales increased 1.6% year over year to $1.53 billion, exceeding the $1.50 billion analyst consensus and the company’s expectation of a decline. Organic sales growth accelerated to 5.8%, well above the 3% outlook, with growth across all three business segments. Church & Dwight Delivers Strong Second Quarter Results

Second-quarter net sales increased 1.6% year over year to $1.53 billion, exceeding the $1.50 billion analyst consensus and the company’s expectation of a decline. Organic sales growth accelerated to 5.8%, well above the 3% outlook, with growth across all three business segments. Positive Sentiment: Church & Dwight raised its 2026 outlook for reported sales, earnings and operating cash flow. Full-year sales are now expected to be flat to up 1%, compared with the previous forecast for a 0.5% to 1.5% decline, while cash from operations is projected at approximately $1.175 billion. Church & Dwight Lifts Outlook After 2Q Organic Sales Jump

Church & Dwight raised its 2026 outlook for reported sales, earnings and operating cash flow. Full-year sales are now expected to be flat to up 1%, compared with the previous forecast for a 0.5% to 1.5% decline, while cash from operations is projected at approximately $1.175 billion. Positive Sentiment: International sales rose 7.2%, with organic growth of 9.1%, while domestic organic sales increased 5.1%. Six-month operating cash flow reached $461.6 million, and the company also acquired the Miss Mouth’s Messy Eater brand. Church & Dwight Q2 Net Sales Rise

International sales rose 7.2%, with organic growth of 9.1%, while domestic organic sales increased 5.1%. Six-month operating cash flow reached $461.6 million, and the company also acquired the Miss Mouth’s Messy Eater brand. Positive Sentiment: William Blair analyst Jon Andersen maintained a Buy rating, citing the organic-sales momentum, raised guidance and potential for long-term outperformance. Church & Dwight Earns Buy Rating

William Blair analyst Jon Andersen maintained a Buy rating, citing the organic-sales momentum, raised guidance and potential for long-term outperformance. Neutral Sentiment: Adjusted second-quarter EPS was $0.89, roughly in line with consensus in some reports but slightly below the broader $0.90 estimate; reported diluted EPS declined from $0.94 a year ago. Church & Dwight Stock Rises

Adjusted second-quarter EPS was $0.89, roughly in line with consensus in some reports but slightly below the broader $0.90 estimate; reported diluted EPS declined from $0.94 a year ago. Negative Sentiment: Third-quarter EPS guidance of $0.89 is below the $0.93 consensus estimate, signaling near-term earnings pressure despite full-year guidance improvements.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

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