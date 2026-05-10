Churchill Downs, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Churchill Downs, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $139.00.

CHDN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citizens Jmp boosted their price objective on Churchill Downs from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Churchill Downs from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings lowered Churchill Downs from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up from $124.00) on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, April 16th.

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View Our Latest Stock Report on CHDN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Churchill Downs

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 1,364.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 1,670.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company's stock.

Churchill Downs Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $88.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.73. Churchill Downs has a twelve month low of $80.24 and a twelve month high of $118.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $90.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.26.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $663.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.32 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 13.21%.Churchill Downs's quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Churchill Downs will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated is a leading American entertainment and gaming company best known for operating the Churchill Downs racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky, home of the annual Kentucky Derby. Beyond its signature thoroughbred racing venue, the company manages a diversified portfolio of live racing facilities, casinos, and off-track betting operations. Its services encompass pari-mutuel wagering, historical horse racing machines, and online betting through its TwinSpires platform, reaching horse racing and sports betting enthusiasts nationwide.

In its live racing segment, Churchill Downs oversees a network of racetracks and racing festivals, offering year-round events in multiple states.

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