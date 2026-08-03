Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Downgraded to "Outperform" Rating by Raymond James Financial

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James Financial from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $320.00 price objective on the health services provider's stock. Raymond James Financial's price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.58% from the company's current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CI. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Cigna Group from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $305.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Monday, June 1st. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $338.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cigna Group from $355.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cigna Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $340.60.

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Cigna Group Trading Up 0.1%

Cigna Group stock opened at $279.27 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $286.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.29. Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $239.51 and a 52 week high of $315.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.60 by $0.18. Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $70.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.20 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.450- EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cigna Group will post 30.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cigna Group

In other Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 201,878 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.82, for a total value of $59,113,915.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,337 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,054,560.34. This trade represents a 85.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Jamie G. Kates sold 899 shares of Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total transaction of $268,450.39. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,368 shares of the company's stock, valued at $707,108.48. This represents a 27.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cigna Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna Group by 161.9% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Cigna Group by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 136 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cigna Group Company Profile

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

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