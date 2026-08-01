Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

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Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Cigna Group from $333.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $355.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cigna Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price target for the company from $303.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $362.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $341.60.

View Our Latest Report on CI

Cigna Group Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of CI stock opened at $279.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.29. Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $239.51 and a twelve month high of $315.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $286.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.10.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.60 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $70.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.14 billion. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 2.27%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.20 earnings per share. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.450- EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Group will post 30.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 201,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.82, for a total transaction of $59,113,915.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 34,337 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,054,560.34. This represents a 85.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Jamie G. Kates sold 899 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total transaction of $268,450.39. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,368 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $707,108.48. The trade was a 27.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cigna Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 65,662 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $17,515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management boosted its stake in Cigna Group by 8,357.8% in the 4th quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 33,070 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $9,102,000 after purchasing an additional 32,679 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cigna Group by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,348,713 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $371,206,000 after buying an additional 392,978 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Cigna Group by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 84,803 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $23,340,000 after buying an additional 9,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cigna Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 304,736 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $83,872,000 after buying an additional 13,798 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about Cigna Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Cigna Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cigna reported adjusted second-quarter earnings of $7.78 per share , above the roughly $7.60 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 7% year over year to approximately $71.7 billion . Cigna Healthcare revenue increased 9%, and Evernorth Health Services revenue grew 6%. Cigna Q2 results and outlook

Cigna reported adjusted second-quarter earnings of , above the roughly $7.60 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 7% year over year to approximately . Cigna Healthcare revenue increased 9%, and Evernorth Health Services revenue grew 6%. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its 2026 adjusted earnings outlook to at least $30.45 per share , implying approximately 10% earnings growth, supported by strength across the healthcare and pharmacy-benefit businesses. Cigna raises annual profit forecast

Management raised its 2026 adjusted earnings outlook to at least , implying approximately 10% earnings growth, supported by strength across the healthcare and pharmacy-benefit businesses. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains constructive: Barclays raised its price target from $304 to $310 while retaining an “equal weight” rating. A separate analysis highlighted CI’s discounted valuation, ongoing share repurchases, strong cash generation, and $1.56-per-share dividend. Cigna valuation analysis

Analyst sentiment remains constructive: Barclays raised its price target from $304 to $310 while retaining an “equal weight” rating. A separate analysis highlighted CI’s discounted valuation, ongoing share repurchases, strong cash generation, and $1.56-per-share dividend. Neutral Sentiment: The earnings beat was accompanied by revenue that was slightly below some analyst estimates, and Barclays’ “equal weight” stance suggests the improved outlook may already be partly reflected in the stock.

The earnings beat was accompanied by revenue that was slightly below some analyst estimates, and Barclays’ “equal weight” stance suggests the improved outlook may already be partly reflected in the stock. Negative Sentiment: Cigna expects lower growth in prescriptions for popular GLP-1 drugs. Because these treatments are a significant growth area for pharmacy services, slower utilization could temper future revenue and profit expansion. Cigna GLP-1 prescription outlook

Cigna expects lower growth in prescriptions for popular GLP-1 drugs. Because these treatments are a significant growth area for pharmacy services, slower utilization could temper future revenue and profit expansion. Negative Sentiment: Elevated medical costs and higher pharmacy expenses remain industrywide risks. Those pressures may explain why investors initially treated the guidance increase cautiously despite Cigna’s higher profit and broad-based operating growth.

Cigna Group Company Profile

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

Further Reading

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