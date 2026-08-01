Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Cut to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Get Cimpress alerts: Sign Up

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research increased their price target on Cimpress from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Cimpress from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Cimpress in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Cimpress from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cimpress currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $110.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CMPR

Cimpress Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $98.70 on Friday. Cimpress has a 52 week low of $48.51 and a 52 week high of $106.57. The firm's fifty day moving average is $96.00 and its 200-day moving average is $84.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 1.79.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $944.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $945.53 million. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 2.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cimpress will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cimpress news, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 19,251 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $1,789,572.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,828,895.04. This trade represents a 49.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Edward Quinn sold 5,009 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total transaction of $522,037.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 28,937 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,814.14. This represents a 14.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 47,240 shares of company stock valued at $4,715,549 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Cimpress in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Cimpress by 250.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 518 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Cimpress by 32.3% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 986 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cimpress in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress NV is a global leader in mass customization and web-to-print services, offering businesses and consumers an online platform to design, order and personalize printed marketing materials and promotional products. As the parent company of Vistaprint and a portfolio of regional print service providers, Cimpress leverages proprietary technology to connect millions of small- and medium-sized customers with a network of manufacturing facilities around the world. Its product range spans business cards, brochures, signage, labels, apparel, packaging and a variety of bespoke merchandise.

The company traces its roots to Vistaprint, founded in 1995 by Robert W.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cimpress, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cimpress wasn't on the list.

While Cimpress currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here