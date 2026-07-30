Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16, FiscalAI reports. Cinemark had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Here are the key takeaways from Cinemark's conference call:

Record Q2 performance: Worldwide revenue surpassed $1 billion for the first time, while Adjusted EBITDA reached a record $294 million with a 27.1% margin. Cinemark also generated nearly $300 million in free cash flow and returned capital through buybacks and its dividend.

Worldwide revenue surpassed $1 billion for the first time, while Adjusted EBITDA reached a record $294 million with a 27.1% margin. Cinemark also generated nearly $300 million in free cash flow and returned capital through buybacks and its dividend. Cinemark reported record admissions, concession revenue, per-capita spending, premium-format performance, and loyalty transactions, while gaining domestic and international market share. Management believes pricing, premium formats, merchandise, food and beverage, and loyalty initiatives still provide additional growth runway.

Management highlighted favorable industry trends, including longer theatrical exclusivity windows, rising moviegoing frequency among audiences under 25, and strong potential from creator-led, anime, faith-based, and foreign films. The company is optimistic about the near-term slate, including “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” and “The Odyssey,” and views the announced 2027 lineup favorably.

Cinemark expects continued opportunities to expand XD, IMAX, ScreenX, and D-BOX offerings, but premium formats currently represent only about 15% of box office and are not suitable for every customer. Management also noted that market-share gains will require more time and a consistently strong box office to determine how structural they are.

International margins remain exposed to inflation, foreign-exchange movements, restrictive labor laws, mandated wage increases, and variable lease costs. In the U.S., rising electricity prices—particularly in markets such as Texas—are expected to pressure utilities and other expenses through the remainder of 2026.

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Cinemark Price Performance

Shares of Cinemark stock traded up $1.03 on Thursday, reaching $35.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,365,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,834. Cinemark has a 1 year low of $21.60 and a 1 year high of $37.50. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. The business's 50 day moving average is $31.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.45.

Cinemark Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Cinemark's dividend payout ratio is currently 31.86%.

Trending Headlines about Cinemark

Here are the key news stories impacting Cinemark this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results exceeded expectations: Cinemark reported adjusted earnings of $1.19 per share, above the roughly $1.02–$1.03 analyst consensus and up from $0.63 a year earlier. Revenue reached approximately $1.09 billion, surpassing the $1.03 billion estimate and increasing 15.5% year over year. Cinemark Holdings Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Cinemark reported adjusted earnings of $1.19 per share, above the roughly $1.02–$1.03 analyst consensus and up from $0.63 a year earlier. Revenue reached approximately $1.09 billion, surpassing the $1.03 billion estimate and increasing 15.5% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Record revenue and attendance highlighted operating momentum: The second quarter was Cinemark’s first to exceed $1 billion in worldwide revenue, with more than 60 million moviegoers visiting its theaters. The company cited best-ever quarterly box-office and premium-concession performance. Cinemark Celebrates Record-Breaking Q2 Results

The second quarter was Cinemark’s first to exceed $1 billion in worldwide revenue, with more than 60 million moviegoers visiting its theaters. The company cited best-ever quarterly box-office and premium-concession performance. Positive Sentiment: Market-share gains reinforced the recovery narrative: Coverage indicated that Cinemark added market share during a strong box-office year, supporting expectations that improving film releases and audience demand can drive further attendance, admissions, and concession sales. Cinemark Rallies After Adding Market Share

Coverage indicated that Cinemark added market share during a strong box-office year, supporting expectations that improving film releases and audience demand can drive further attendance, admissions, and concession sales. Neutral Sentiment: Investors will focus on management’s earnings-call commentary for evidence that the box-office recovery, market-share gains, and strong premium-product demand can continue through the remainder of 2026. Cinemark Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CNK shares. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Cinemark in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. B. Riley Financial dropped their price target on Cinemark from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cinemark from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $36.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cinemark

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cinemark

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNK. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Cinemark by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,157 shares of the company's stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 118.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 48.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,228 shares of the company's stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Cinemark by 1.8% during the third quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 112,962 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC grew its position in Cinemark by 19.8% during the third quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC now owns 13,837 shares of the company's stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc NYSE: CNK is a leading theatrical exhibitor that acquires, develops and operates motion picture theatres under the Cinemark® brand in the United States and Latin America. The company's core business involves the presentation of first-run feature films coupled with an array of in‐theatre services, including concessions, premium auditoriums and loyalty programs. Cinemark's exhibition portfolio encompasses both corporate‐owned and franchised complexes, offering moviegoers a range of experiences from standard screens to large‐format halls.

The company's product offerings extend beyond ticket sales to include an assortment of concession items, such as popcorn, fountain beverages, candy and specialty snacks, as well as bar and lounge concepts in select locations.

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