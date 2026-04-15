Cintas Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the business services provider on Monday, June 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th.

Cintas has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 42 consecutive years. Cintas has a payout ratio of 33.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cintas to earn $4.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.7%.

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Cintas Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $176.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.47 billion, a PE ratio of 49.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.01. The firm's 50-day moving average is $188.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.02. Cintas has a 1 year low of $165.60 and a 1 year high of $229.24.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 41.47%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cintas will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation NASDAQ: CTAS is a provider of business services and products focused on workplace appearance, safety and facility maintenance. The company is best known for its uniform rental and corporate apparel programs, which include rental, leasing and direct-purchase options, laundering and garment repair. Cintas markets its services to a wide range of end-users, including manufacturing, food service, healthcare, hospitality, retail and government customers.

Beyond uniforms, Cintas offers a suite of facility services and products designed to help organizations maintain clean, safe and compliant workplaces.

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