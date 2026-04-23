Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) Insider Nikhil Chandhok Sells 10,000 Shares

Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL - Get Free Report) insider Nikhil Chandhok sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 536,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,802,344. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Nikhil Chandhok also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 23rd, Nikhil Chandhok sold 10,000 shares of Circle Internet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.08, for a total value of $1,230,800.00.

On Thursday, February 26th, Nikhil Chandhok sold 20,000 shares of Circle Internet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00.

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Circle Internet Group Trading Down 4.2%

NYSE:CRCL traded down $4.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $100.03. 7,278,103 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,143,568. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.91. Circle Internet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.90 and a 12 month high of $298.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.78.

Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $770.23 million for the quarter. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Circle Internet Group, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Circle Internet Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRCL. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Circle Internet Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,474,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Circle Internet Group in the 2nd quarter worth $47,640,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Circle Internet Group in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Circle Internet Group in the 2nd quarter worth $2,649,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on CRCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Circle Internet Group from $128.00 to $111.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Circle Internet Group in a report on Monday. Zacks Research raised Circle Internet Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Circle Internet Group from $190.00 to $130.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $190.00 target price on Circle Internet Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $127.24.

View Our Latest Research Report on CRCL

About Circle Internet Group

Circle Internet Group NYSE: CRCL is a financial technology company that builds infrastructure to enable businesses and developers to use and move money on public blockchains. Co-founded by Jeremy Allaire and Sean Neville, the company is best known as a principal issuer and steward of USDC, a dollar-pegged stablecoin developed through the CENTRE Consortium, which Circle co-founded with Coinbase. Jeremy Allaire serves as CEO and has been a visible leader in the company’s strategy and public engagement around digital currency and payments innovation.

Circle’s core products and services center on digital currency issuance and programmable payments.

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