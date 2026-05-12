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Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Needham & Company LLC Analyst Says

Written by MarketBeat
May 12, 2026
Circle Internet Group logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Needham & Company LLC raised its price target on Circle Internet Group from $130 to $150 and kept a buy rating, implying about 13.7% upside from the prior close.
  • Circle’s recent operating results were strong overall, with Q1 revenue and reserve income up 20% year over year to $694.1 million, USDC circulation up 28% to $77.0 billion, and onchain transaction volume up 263% to $21.5 trillion.
  • There are mixed signals beneath the growth story: the company missed quarterly EPS estimates, while insiders have also sold shares recently, even as institutional investors such as Vanguard increased their stakes.
  • Interested in Circle Internet Group? Here are five stocks we like better.

Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC's price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.66% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised Circle Internet Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Clear Str raised Circle Internet Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price target on Circle Internet Group in a report on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Circle Internet Group from $110.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Circle Internet Group in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Circle Internet Group currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $130.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Circle Internet Group

Circle Internet Group Trading Up 16.1%

Circle Internet Group stock opened at $131.97 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $104.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.15. Circle Internet Group has a 12 month low of $49.90 and a 12 month high of $298.99. The company has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.95.

Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $694.13 million during the quarter. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Circle Internet Group will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jeremy Fox-Geen sold 4,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.10, for a total transaction of $453,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 355,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,085,938.10. This trade represents a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total value of $1,201,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 330,206 shares of the company's stock, valued at $39,674,250.90. This represents a 2.94% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 617,464 shares of company stock valued at $60,251,749 in the last three months. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Circle Internet Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Circle Internet Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,491,000. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong lifted its stake in shares of Circle Internet Group by 181.1% in the 3rd quarter. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong now owns 283,964 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,648,000 after purchasing an additional 182,954 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,248,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Circle Internet Group by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,578,696 shares of the company's stock valued at $739,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Circle Internet Group by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,575,684 shares of the company's stock valued at $204,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,310 shares during the last quarter.

Key Headlines Impacting Circle Internet Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Circle Internet Group this week:

About Circle Internet Group

(Get Free Report)

Circle Internet Group NYSE: CRCL is a financial technology company that builds infrastructure to enable businesses and developers to use and move money on public blockchains. Co-founded by Jeremy Allaire and Sean Neville, the company is best known as a principal issuer and steward of USDC, a dollar-pegged stablecoin developed through the CENTRE Consortium, which Circle co-founded with Coinbase. Jeremy Allaire serves as CEO and has been a visible leader in the company’s strategy and public engagement around digital currency and payments innovation.

Circle’s core products and services center on digital currency issuance and programmable payments.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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