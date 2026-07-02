Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Upgraded by Zacks Research to Strong-Buy Rating

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Citic Securities boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered Cisco Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, HSBC raised Cisco Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $123.14.

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Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $117.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $461.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $65.75 and a fifty-two week high of $130.37.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.The company's revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,127 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total transaction of $854,598.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 140,857 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,890,162.87. The trade was a 4.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 2,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.12, for a total value of $315,759.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 172,727 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,920,694.24. This trade represents a 1.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 47,650 shares of company stock worth $5,668,823 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cisco Systems

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 198,549 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $13,905,000 after acquiring an additional 26,455 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107,306 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $8,266,000 after acquiring an additional 54,141 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 200,341 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $15,432,000 after buying an additional 64,144 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,311,098 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $332,084,000 after buying an additional 275,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,873,274 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $375,388,000 after buying an additional 151,395 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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