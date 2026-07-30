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CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Lowered to Strong Sell Rating by Zacks Research

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
CI&T logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Zacks Research downgraded CI&T from “hold” to “strong sell,” while other analysts also reduced ratings or price targets. MarketBeat’s overall consensus remains “Hold,” with an average price target of $6.41.
  • CI&T shares opened at $3.29, near their 52-week low of $3.03 and below the 50-day and 200-day moving averages of $3.54 and $4.31, respectively.
  • The company’s latest quarterly results missed earnings expectations, reporting $0.06 in EPS versus the $0.09 consensus, though revenue of $136.61 million exceeded estimates. Institutional investors own approximately 92.45% of the stock.
  • Interested in CI&T? Here are five stocks we like better.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen cut CI&T from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Wedbush cut CI&T from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on CI&T from $7.10 to $7.20 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on CI&T from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of CI&T from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CI&T has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $6.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CINT

CI&T Price Performance

CI&T stock opened at $3.29 on Tuesday. CI&T has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $5.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm's fifty day moving average is $3.54 and its 200 day moving average is $4.31. The company has a market cap of $443.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.81.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $136.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $133.28 million. CI&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 7.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CI&T will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CI&T

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in CI&T by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,242 shares of the company's stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of CI&T by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,892 shares of the company's stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CI&T by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,975 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CI&T by 6.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 102,742 shares of the company's stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CI&T by 24.1% in the first quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 34,521 shares of the company's stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company's stock.

CI&T Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CI&T Inc NYSE: CINT is a global digital solutions and technology services provider specializing in end-to-end digital transformation. The company partners with clients across industries such as financial services, retail, healthcare and technology to deliver tailored software products, agile development practices and customer-centric design. Its core offerings include digital strategy consulting, user experience and interface design, cloud-native application development, data engineering and full-cycle product lifecycle management.

Leveraging a proprietary agile framework, CI&T helps organizations accelerate time-to-market and improve operational efficiency through continuous delivery and DevOps automation.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for CI&T (NYSE:CINT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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