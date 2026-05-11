Citigroup Cuts Genpact (NYSE:G) Price Target to $35.00

Genpact (NYSE:G - Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Citigroup from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the business services provider's stock. Citigroup's price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.31% from the stock's current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Genpact from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Mizuho dropped their target price on Genpact from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen cut Genpact from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Genpact from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $44.71.

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Genpact Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of G stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.02. The stock had a trading volume of 342,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,374,440. Genpact has a 12-month low of $31.47 and a 12-month high of $48.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.61. The firm's 50-day moving average is $37.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Genpact (NYSE:G - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 11.04%.The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Genpact has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.970 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Genpact will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genpact

In other news, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $114,156.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 525,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,404,535.39. This represents a 0.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Genpact by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 823 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Genpact by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,082 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in Genpact by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 11,634 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Genpact by 3.7% during the third quarter. OneAscent Investment Solutions LLC now owns 7,770 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact is a global professional services firm specializing in digitally powered business process management and services. The company partners with clients across industries to design, transform and run key operations, leveraging data analytics, artificial intelligence, automation and domain expertise. Its offerings span finance and accounting, supply chain management, procurement, customer experience, risk and compliance, and other critical business functions.

Founded in 1997 as the business process outsourcing arm of General Electric and originally known as GE Capital International Services, the company rebranded as Genpact in 2005 and completed its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2007 under the ticker symbol “G.” Over time, Genpact has expanded beyond traditional outsourcing to focus on digital transformation and innovation, helping organizations accelerate growth and improve operational efficiency.

Headquartered in New York City, Genpact serves clients in more than 30 countries across North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

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