Citigroup Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $48.00 to $61.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the credit services provider's stock. Citigroup's price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.60% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PYPL. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday. Clear Str upgraded PayPal to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $55.58.

Get PayPal alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PayPal

PayPal Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of PYPL opened at $58.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.22 and a 200 day moving average of $47.02. The company has a market cap of $51.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.33. PayPal has a 52-week low of $38.46 and a 52-week high of $79.21.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. PayPal had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other PayPal news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 3,379 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $144,587.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 30,983 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,325,762.57. The trade was a 9.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Frank Keller sold 4,612 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $196,194.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 41,567 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,260.18. This represents a 9.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,543 shares of company stock valued at $364,325. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 15,233.3% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 460 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Advocate Investing Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about PayPal

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings beat expectations: PayPal reported adjusted earnings of $1.38 per share versus the $1.28 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 4.8% year over year to $8.68 billion, ahead of the $8.47 billion forecast. Total payment volume increased 10% to $486.4 billion. PayPal Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

PayPal reported adjusted earnings of $1.38 per share versus the $1.28 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 4.8% year over year to $8.68 billion, ahead of the $8.47 billion forecast. Total payment volume increased 10% to $486.4 billion. Positive Sentiment: Guidance was raised: Management lifted its 2026 adjusted earnings outlook to approximately $5.38 per share and cited progress on cost savings, Venmo, Braintree and its broader turnaround plan. Operating cash flow was $2.0 billion and free cash flow was $1.8 billion. PayPal turnaround and guidance

Management lifted its 2026 adjusted earnings outlook to approximately $5.38 per share and cited progress on cost savings, Venmo, Braintree and its broader turnaround plan. Operating cash flow was $2.0 billion and free cash flow was $1.8 billion. Positive Sentiment: Some analysts became more constructive: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised its price target from $55 to $70 and upgraded PayPal to “outperform,” implying meaningful upside from the recent trading level.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised its price target from $55 to $70 and upgraded PayPal to “outperform,” implying meaningful upside from the recent trading level. Positive Sentiment: Takeover speculation supports valuation: Stripe and Advent International reportedly offered $60.50 per share, valuing PayPal at roughly $53 billion. PayPal’s board reportedly considers the offer too low, leaving open the possibility of a higher bid. PayPal takeover offer

Stripe and Advent International reportedly offered $60.50 per share, valuing PayPal at roughly $53 billion. PayPal’s board reportedly considers the offer too low, leaving open the possibility of a higher bid. Neutral Sentiment: Dividend declared: PayPal announced a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share, payable September 25 to shareholders of record September 4. The annualized yield is approximately 1%.

PayPal announced a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share, payable September 25 to shareholders of record September 4. The annualized yield is approximately 1%. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst opinion is mixed: Robert W. Baird raised its target to $57 but kept a “neutral” rating, while Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed “hold” with a $55 target.

Robert W. Baird raised its target to $57 but kept a “neutral” rating, while Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed “hold” with a $55 target. Negative Sentiment: Profitability and competitive concerns remain: GAAP net income and EPS declined year over year, investments pressured margins, branded checkout growth was modest, and analysts continue to await clearer evidence that cost cuts and the strategic transformation can offset competition from other payment platforms.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal's platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal's portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree's developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider PayPal, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and PayPal wasn't on the list.

While PayPal currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here