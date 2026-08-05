Citigroup Has Lowered Expectations for American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Stock Price

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. Citigroup's target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.44% from the company's current price.

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A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AEP. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on American Electric Power from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on American Electric Power from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $140.71.

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American Electric Power Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded down $2.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.29. 5,500,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,091,420. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.52. American Electric Power has a 12-month low of $105.70 and a 12-month high of $140.58.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.34 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 13.78%.American Electric Power's revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.550 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of American Electric Power

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the company's stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Tema ETFs LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 44.0% during the second quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 260,961 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,702,000 after acquiring an additional 79,705 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 7.4% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the company's stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Stonekeep Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 5.9% during the second quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company's stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank KS grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 30.1% in the second quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 3,456 shares of the company's stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power NASDAQ: AEP is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

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