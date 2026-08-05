Citigroup Has Lowered Expectations for Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Stock Price

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG - Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $91.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the utilities provider's stock. Citigroup's target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.20% from the company's current price.

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PEG has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $89.00 to $78.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $90.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 1.0%

Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.54. 1,491,280 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,943,726. Public Service Enterprise Group has a twelve month low of $74.20 and a twelve month high of $88.65. The company has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.60 and a 200-day moving average of $80.81.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 17.69%.The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.280-4.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 2,083 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $159,287.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 283,656 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,691,174.32. The trade was a 0.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Kim C. Hanemann sold 3,035 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $248,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 98,815 shares in the company, valued at $8,102,830. The trade was a 2.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,284 shares of company stock valued at $736,271. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Public Service Enterprise Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.3% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 40.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 42,093 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 12,172 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 27.6% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.4% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 12,706 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 56,838 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Public Service Enterprise Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Public Service Enterprise Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter EPS beat estimates: PSEG reported earnings of $0.86 per share, above the $0.80 consensus and up from $0.77 a year earlier. The earnings outperformance provides some support for PEG. PSEG Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates

PSEG reported earnings of $0.86 per share, above the $0.80 consensus and up from $0.77 a year earlier. The earnings outperformance provides some support for PEG. Positive Sentiment: Analyst remains bullish: Wells Fargo lowered its PEG price target from $91 to $89 but retained an “overweight” rating, indicating continued confidence in the stock’s long-term potential and substantial upside from recent levels. Wells Fargo PEG Rating and Price Target

Wells Fargo lowered its PEG price target from $91 to $89 but retained an “overweight” rating, indicating continued confidence in the stock’s long-term potential and substantial upside from recent levels. Positive Sentiment: Dividend and regulatory growth prospects: PSEG declared a quarterly dividend of $0.67, equivalent to a 3.5% annualized yield. Management also reaffirmed its 2026 operating EPS outlook of $4.28–$4.40 and plans to file a base-rate case by year-end, which could support future utility earnings and cash flow. PSEG 2026 Guidance and Rate Filing Plans

PSEG declared a quarterly dividend of $0.67, equivalent to a 3.5% annualized yield. Management also reaffirmed its 2026 operating EPS outlook of $4.28–$4.40 and plans to file a base-rate case by year-end, which could support future utility earnings and cash flow. Neutral Sentiment: CEO insider sale: CEO Ralph Larossa sold 2,083 shares worth about $159,000 under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. The transaction reduced his holdings by only 0.73%, limiting its significance for investors. SEC Insider Transaction Filing

CEO Ralph Larossa sold 2,083 shares worth about $159,000 under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. The transaction reduced his holdings by only 0.73%, limiting its significance for investors. Negative Sentiment: Revenue weakness and reduced target: Quarterly revenue of $2.55 billion missed the $2.66 billion estimate and fell 8.9% year over year. The top-line decline, combined with Wells Fargo’s target reduction, may be driving the weaker trading despite the EPS beat. PSEG Quarterly Earnings Report

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group NYSE: PEG is a diversified energy company that operates primarily in New Jersey. Its core businesses include a regulated utility that delivers electric and natural gas service to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as generation and energy services operations that participate in wholesale power markets. The company's activities encompass transmission and distribution, power generation operations, and related energy infrastructure services.

The regulated utility arm, Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), is responsible for owning and maintaining electric and gas networks, connecting customers, performing meter and billing services, and managing system reliability and storm response.

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