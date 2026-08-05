Citigroup Increases Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Price Target to $330.00

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Citigroup from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the medical research company's stock. Citigroup's price target points to a potential downside of 4.73% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BIO. Zacks Research cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $343.33.

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Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BIO traded up $13.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $346.38. 318,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,214. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.21. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 1-year low of $236.73 and a 1-year high of $352.63. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $301.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.81.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $651.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.99 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 6.52%.During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. Bio-Rad Laboratories's revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Rad Laboratories

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIO. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,596 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 256 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 813 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 197 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company's stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Bio-Rad Laboratories this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bio-Rad reported second-quarter EPS of $2.62 , exceeding the $1.75 MarketBeat consensus estimate and the $2.34 Zacks estimate. Revenue of $651 million also surpassed expectations of approximately $624 million, supporting the positive reaction. MarketBeat earnings report

Bio-Rad reported second-quarter EPS of , exceeding the $1.75 MarketBeat consensus estimate and the $2.34 Zacks estimate. Revenue of also surpassed expectations of approximately $624 million, supporting the positive reaction. Positive Sentiment: Results included improved gross profit, $98.7 million in operating cash flow and $517 million in cash. Reported net income and diluted EPS were also boosted by substantial items, so investors may focus more closely on the quality and sustainability of the earnings beat. Quiver Quantitative earnings article

Results included improved gross profit, $98.7 million in operating cash flow and $517 million in cash. Reported net income and diluted EPS were also boosted by substantial items, so investors may focus more closely on the quality and sustainability of the earnings beat. Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada raised its BIO price target from $320 to $370 and maintained an “outperform” rating, signaling additional upside following the earnings release. Benzinga analyst action

Royal Bank of Canada raised its BIO price target from $320 to and maintained an “outperform” rating, signaling additional upside following the earnings release. Neutral Sentiment: Bio-Rad issued third-quarter 2026 results guidance, though the available report does not provide the specific forecast details. Bio-Rad third-quarter outlook

Bio-Rad issued third-quarter 2026 results guidance, though the available report does not provide the specific forecast details. Negative Sentiment: Full-year 2026 revenue guidance of $2.5 billion to $2.6 billion is at or below the $2.6 billion consensus estimate, limiting the impact of the quarterly beat. Revenue was also essentially flat year over year. Bio-Rad guidance report

Full-year 2026 revenue guidance of is at or below the $2.6 billion consensus estimate, limiting the impact of the quarterly beat. Revenue was also essentially flat year over year. Negative Sentiment: The company plans to cut jobs and close facilities, indicating cost-reduction efforts but also highlighting pressure on demand, margins or operational efficiency. MarketWatch restructuring article

The company plans to cut jobs and close facilities, indicating cost-reduction efforts but also highlighting pressure on demand, margins or operational efficiency. Negative Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its target from $310 to $330 but retained an “equal weight” rating, leaving its target below the current trading level and signaling limited near-term upside in its view. Benzinga analyst action

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc is a global provider of life science research and clinical diagnostic products. The company operates through two primary business segments: Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. Within the Life Science segment, Bio-Rad offers instruments, reagents and consumables for protein analysis, cell biology, gene expression and other molecular biology applications. The Clinical Diagnostics segment supplies quality control products, blood-typing reagents and instruments, and molecular diagnostic assays used in blood screening, infectious disease testing and routine clinical laboratories.

Founded in 1952 by David and Alice Schwartz and headquartered in Hercules, California, Bio-Rad has grown its footprint across the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and other regions.

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