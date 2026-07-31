Citigroup Issues Pessimistic Forecast for C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Stock Price

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW - Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $204.00 to $196.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the transportation company's stock. Citigroup's price objective points to a potential upside of 32.91% from the company's current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research set a $196.00 target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday. Stephens decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $197.08.

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C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of CHRW stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $147.46. 3,217,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,072,921. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.91. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12-month low of $104.95 and a 12-month high of $210.33. The company's 50-day moving average price is $186.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 79.8% during the first quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 160 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 57.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key C.H. Robinson Worldwide News

Here are the key news stories impacting C.H. Robinson Worldwide this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter results exceeded expectations. CHRW reported adjusted earnings of $1.61 per share versus the $1.53 consensus, while revenue rose 19.3% year over year to $4.93 billion, well above estimates of $4.35 billion. Profit increased to $186.8 million from $152.5 million a year earlier, helped by improved pricing, market-share gains and productivity benefits from Lean and AI initiatives. Reuters earnings report

CHRW reported adjusted earnings of $1.61 per share versus the $1.53 consensus, while revenue rose 19.3% year over year to $4.93 billion, well above estimates of $4.35 billion. Profit increased to $186.8 million from $152.5 million a year earlier, helped by improved pricing, market-share gains and productivity benefits from Lean and AI initiatives. Positive Sentiment: Pricing and operating improvements support profitability. Analysts highlighted stronger pricing and the company’s ability to grow faster than the broader market, partially offsetting softer freight conditions and weaker cash flow. Zacks earnings analysis

Analysts highlighted stronger pricing and the company’s ability to grow faster than the broader market, partially offsetting softer freight conditions and weaker cash flow. Neutral Sentiment: Capital spending is expected to remain modest. CHRW forecasts 2026 capital expenditures of $65 million to $75 million. The company also continues to face a legal appeal process, creating an additional uncertainty investors will monitor. Capex and legal update

CHRW forecasts 2026 capital expenditures of $65 million to $75 million. The company also continues to face a legal appeal process, creating an additional uncertainty investors will monitor. Negative Sentiment: Management warned of slower industry volume growth. This guidance raises concerns that freight demand may weaken, potentially limiting future revenue and earnings growth even if pricing remains favorable. Industry volume warning

This guidance raises concerns that freight demand may weaken, potentially limiting future revenue and earnings growth even if pricing remains favorable. Negative Sentiment: Analyst estimates and valuation concerns are weighing on sentiment. TD Cowen and Robert W. Baird lowered their expectations, while Stephens reduced its price target to $215 despite maintaining an overweight rating. A separate valuation review characterized CHRW as still overvalued, and a comparison with TFI International may make value investors question CHRW’s relative appeal. Stephens price-target update

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a third-party logistics provider founded in 1905 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Originally established as a produce brokerage firm, the company has since expanded its offerings to become one of the world's largest freight and logistics intermediaries. C.H. Robinson leverages a global network of transportation providers, technology platforms, and in-house expertise to connect shippers and carriers across multiple modes of transportation.

The company's primary services include truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean freight, and managed transportation solutions.

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