Citigroup Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Stock Price

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Citigroup from $414.00 to $358.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Citigroup's target price would suggest a potential upside of 57.47% from the stock's previous close.

VRT has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Vertiv from $360.00 to $325.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $345.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $339.33.

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Vertiv Stock Performance

NYSE:VRT traded up $4.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $227.34. The company's stock had a trading volume of 10,336,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,817,047. Vertiv has a fifty-two week low of $118.70 and a fifty-two week high of $379.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $87.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.03. The firm's 50 day moving average is $309.27 and its 200-day moving average is $276.65.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Vertiv had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 49.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.770-1.830 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.650-6.750 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vertiv

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SFE Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 1.1% in the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 3,052 shares of the company's stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Vertiv by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,156 shares of the company's stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Vertiv by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 542 shares of the company's stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 123 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pincus Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 0.8% in the first quarter. Pincus Capital Management LP now owns 4,713 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Positive Sentiment: Vertiv reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.52, above the $1.43 analyst consensus and up from $0.95 a year earlier. Revenue increased 24% year over year to $3.27 billion, while operating profit rose 44%. Vertiv Holdings Co. Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates

Vertiv reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.52, above the $1.43 analyst consensus and up from $0.95 a year earlier. Revenue increased 24% year over year to $3.27 billion, while operating profit rose 44%. Positive Sentiment: Management raised full-year 2026 guidance across key metrics, including EPS of $6.65-$6.75 versus a $6.47 consensus estimate and revenue of approximately $14 billion. Third-quarter revenue guidance of $3.7-$3.9 billion was broadly in line to slightly above expectations. Vertiv Raises Full-Year 2026 Guidance

Management raised full-year 2026 guidance across key metrics, including EPS of $6.65-$6.75 versus a $6.47 consensus estimate and revenue of approximately $14 billion. Third-quarter revenue guidance of $3.7-$3.9 billion was broadly in line to slightly above expectations. Positive Sentiment: The earnings call highlighted accelerating AI infrastructure spending, strong data-center demand and management’s confidence that timing-related factors—not weakening demand—contributed to the quarter’s revenue pressure. Vertiv Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

The earnings call highlighted accelerating AI infrastructure spending, strong data-center demand and management’s confidence that timing-related factors—not weakening demand—contributed to the quarter’s revenue pressure. Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp maintained an “overweight” rating, suggesting substantial upside despite lowering its price target to $325 from $360. Broader Wall Street estimates also remain well above the current trading level. KeyCorp Analyst Action

KeyCorp maintained an “overweight” rating, suggesting substantial upside despite lowering its price target to $325 from $360. Broader Wall Street estimates also remain well above the current trading level. Neutral Sentiment: An investor letter from Carillon Tower Advisers identified Vertiv as benefiting from sustained AI infrastructure investment, supporting the longer-term growth thesis but not representing a new company-specific catalyst. Carillon Investor Letter on Vertiv

An investor letter from Carillon Tower Advisers identified Vertiv as benefiting from sustained AI infrastructure investment, supporting the longer-term growth thesis but not representing a new company-specific catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue of $3.27 billion fell short of the roughly $3.38 billion consensus estimate. The miss triggered a sharp prior selloff and keeps execution and order timing concerns in focus, particularly given Vertiv’s premium earnings valuation. Vertiv Reports Sales Below Estimates

About Vertiv

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

Further Reading

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