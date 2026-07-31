Citigroup Issues Positive Forecast for BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Stock Price

BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Citigroup from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the restaurant operator's stock. Citigroup's target price suggests a potential upside of 10.93% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BJRI. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of BJ's Restaurants from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on BJ's Restaurants from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair raised BJ's Restaurants from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Mizuho set a $74.00 price target on BJ's Restaurants in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on BJ's Restaurants from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $56.88.

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BJ's Restaurants Stock Performance

BJRI stock traded down $6.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.61. 958,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,573. BJ's Restaurants has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $74.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.31.

BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $388.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $377.07 million. BJ's Restaurants had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 3.15%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BJ's Restaurants will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Noah A. Elbogen sold 4,652 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $251,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 76,235 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,690. This trade represents a 5.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian S. Krakower sold 7,341 shares of BJ's Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $405,002.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,721 shares in the company, valued at $260,457.57. This trade represents a 60.86% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,817 shares of company stock valued at $3,384,688. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of BJ's Restaurants

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in BJ's Restaurants by 576.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,451,883 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $44,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,383 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in BJ's Restaurants by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,114,685 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $39,125,000 after buying an additional 30,684 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in BJ's Restaurants by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 935,375 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $28,557,000 after buying an additional 306,930 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ's Restaurants by 67.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 388,779 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $11,869,000 after buying an additional 156,458 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ's Restaurants by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 385,230 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $15,178,000 after buying an additional 30,269 shares in the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key BJ's Restaurants News

Here are the key news stories impacting BJ's Restaurants this week:

Positive Sentiment: BJ’s reported fiscal Q2 revenue of $388.9 million, up 6.4% year over year and above the $377.1 million consensus estimate. Adjusted earnings were $0.94 per share, exceeding estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.90. BJ’s Restaurants Fiscal Second Quarter 2026 Results

BJ’s reported fiscal Q2 revenue of $388.9 million, up 6.4% year over year and above the $377.1 million consensus estimate. Adjusted earnings were $0.94 per share, exceeding estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.90. Positive Sentiment: Comparable restaurant sales increased 6.5%, indicating solid customer demand, and management raised its fiscal 2026 financial guidance. BJ’s Restaurants Fiscal Second Quarter 2026 Results

Comparable restaurant sales increased 6.5%, indicating solid customer demand, and management raised its fiscal 2026 financial guidance. Positive Sentiment: Benchmark Co. raised its BJRI price target from $68 to $80 and upgraded the stock to “Buy,” implying approximately 18% upside from the referenced share price. Benchmark price target and rating update

Benchmark Co. raised its BJRI price target from $68 to $80 and upgraded the stock to “Buy,” implying approximately 18% upside from the referenced share price. Neutral Sentiment: The earnings call and related coverage provide additional context on the quarter and the company’s outlook, but the available reports do not identify a major change beyond the raised guidance. BJRI Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

The earnings call and related coverage provide additional context on the quarter and the company’s outlook, but the available reports do not identify a major change beyond the raised guidance. Negative Sentiment: Although results beat expectations, quarterly EPS declined from $0.97 in the prior-year period. With BJRI trading near its 52-week high and at a relatively rich earnings multiple, investors may be demanding stronger profit growth, helping explain the weaker share-price reaction.

About BJ's Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc is a publicly traded casual dining chain known for its deep‐dish pizzas, California‐style thin crust offerings and in‐house craft beer selections. Operating under the BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse brand, the company combines a microbrewery concept with full‐service dining, offering an extensive menu that includes appetizers, salads, pasta dishes, sandwiches and the signature Pizookie dessert.

Founded in 1978 in Orange County, California, BJ's Restaurants began as BJ's Chicago Pizzeria, bringing a Chicago‐style pizza experience to the West Coast.

Further Reading

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