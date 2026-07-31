Citigroup Lowers FMC (NYSE:FMC) Price Target to $12.00

FMC (NYSE:FMC - Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Citigroup from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the basic materials company's stock. Citigroup's price target points to a potential upside of 12.14% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho set a $16.00 price objective on FMC in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of FMC in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of FMC in a research note on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on FMC from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on FMC from $15.50 to $12.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $14.33.

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FMC Stock Performance

Shares of FMC stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.70. 5,329,741 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,961,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.38. FMC has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $42.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.93.

FMC (NYSE:FMC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $841.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.14 million. FMC had a negative net margin of 84.83% and a positive return on equity of 10.34%. The company's revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FMC will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of FMC

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 3,642.9% in the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Essential Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FMC in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in FMC by 297.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FMC by 3,714.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in FMC in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company's stock.

Key FMC News

Here are the key news stories impacting FMC this week:

Positive Sentiment: FMC reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.26, above the $0.21 consensus estimate. Adjusted EBITDA of $153 million exceeded the high end of management’s guidance, while operating cash flow rose to $363 million. FMC Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Favorable Costs, Revenues Miss

FMC reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.26, above the $0.21 consensus estimate. Adjusted EBITDA of $153 million exceeded the high end of management’s guidance, while operating cash flow rose to $363 million. Positive Sentiment: Management expects actions including the India business sale, a rimisoxafen licensing agreement, a Newark property sale-leaseback and a Tessenderlo Group investment to generate approximately $1 billion for debt repayment. The company also raised its free-cash-flow target to $75 million-$225 million, including a $200 million licensing payment. FMC Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Management expects actions including the India business sale, a rimisoxafen licensing agreement, a Newark property sale-leaseback and a Tessenderlo Group investment to generate approximately $1 billion for debt repayment. The company also raised its free-cash-flow target to $75 million-$225 million, including a $200 million licensing payment. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan lowered its FMC price target from $16 to $12 and changed its rating to Neutral. The revised target still implies potential upside from the recent share price, but signals limited conviction in a near-term recovery. Benzinga Analyst Update

JPMorgan lowered its FMC price target from $16 to $12 and changed its rating to Neutral. The revised target still implies potential upside from the recent share price, but signals limited conviction in a near-term recovery. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue fell 17% year over year to $867 million, while adjusted EPS declined 62% from $0.69 a year earlier. FMC cited weaker pricing, volumes and a difficult macroeconomic environment; it also posted a $187 million GAAP net loss. FMC Q2 Revenue Falls 17 Percent

Second-quarter revenue fell 17% year over year to $867 million, while adjusted EPS declined 62% from $0.69 a year earlier. FMC cited weaker pricing, volumes and a difficult macroeconomic environment; it also posted a $187 million GAAP net loss. Negative Sentiment: Full-year 2026 guidance was cut to revenue of $3.5 billion-$3.7 billion, adjusted EBITDA of $620 million-$680 million and adjusted EPS of $1.19-$1.49, well below the $1.68 analyst EPS consensus. Third-quarter EPS guidance of $0.05-$0.13 is also substantially below expectations. FMC Forecasts 2026 Adjusted EPS

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation is a global agricultural sciences company specializing in the development, manufacture and marketing of crop protection products. Its portfolio includes herbicides, insecticides, fungicides and plant nutrition solutions designed to enhance crop yield, quality and sustainability. In addition to core crop protection, FMC delivers solutions for turf management and pest control in urban and industrial environments.

Founded in 1883 as the Bean Spray Pump Company and later known as Food Machinery Corporation, the business adopted the FMC name in 1948 and has since evolved through strategic acquisitions and divestitures.

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