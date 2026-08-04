Citigroup Lowers Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Price Target to $20.00

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD - Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Citigroup from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Citigroup's price target points to a potential upside of 59.68% from the stock's current price.

SRAD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Research cut Sportradar Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $20.00 price target on Sportradar Group in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sportradar Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Citizens Jmp decreased their target price on Sportradar Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $21.81.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SRAD

Sportradar Group Trading Up 1.5%

SRAD stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.53. 1,801,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,044,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.81 and a 200-day moving average of $16.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 52.23 and a beta of 1.61. Sportradar Group has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $32.22.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sportradar Group had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 5.20%.The firm had revenue of $431.19 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Sportradar Group will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRAD. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group in the first quarter worth about $573,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Sportradar Group by 175.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 610,384 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,197,000 after buying an additional 388,769 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sportradar Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 182,112 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,114,000 after buying an additional 9,162 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Sportradar Group in the second quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Sportradar Group in the second quarter worth $260,000.

Sportradar Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Sportradar Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 revenue increased 19% year over year to €378 million, while Adjusted EBITDA rose 19% to €76 million and the margin expanded to 20.2%. Operating cash flow increased 20% to €117 million and free cash flow rose 14% to €59 million. Sportradar Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Q2 revenue increased 19% year over year to €378 million, while Adjusted EBITDA rose 19% to €76 million and the margin expanded to 20.2%. Operating cash flow increased 20% to €117 million and free cash flow rose 14% to €59 million. Positive Sentiment: Sportradar announced strategic agreements with prediction-market operators Kalshi and Polymarket, expanded its premium sports-rights portfolio through a Wimbledon extension, and continued development of its Playradar iGaming platform.

Sportradar announced strategic agreements with prediction-market operators Kalshi and Polymarket, expanded its premium sports-rights portfolio through a Wimbledon extension, and continued development of its Playradar iGaming platform. Positive Sentiment: The company repurchased approximately $140 million of shares during the quarter, has no debt outstanding under its reported liquidity structure, and executives have made substantial open-market purchases in recent months.

The company repurchased approximately $140 million of shares during the quarter, has no debt outstanding under its reported liquidity structure, and executives have made substantial open-market purchases in recent months. Neutral Sentiment: Options activity was unusually high, with call volume approximately 77% above average, indicating increased trading interest but not necessarily a clear directional view.

Options activity was unusually high, with call volume approximately 77% above average, indicating increased trading interest but not necessarily a clear directional view. Negative Sentiment: Reported EPS was a $0.01 loss, missing the roughly $0.06–$0.07 consensus estimate and comparing with a profit in the prior-year quarter. Revenue also fell short of analyst expectations. Sportradar Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

Reported EPS was a $0.01 loss, missing the roughly $0.06–$0.07 consensus estimate and comparing with a profit in the prior-year quarter. Revenue also fell short of analyst expectations. Negative Sentiment: Net income swung to a €4 million loss, primarily because of a €9 million foreign-exchange loss versus a €54 million gain a year earlier. Slower U.S. market growth and higher sport-rights costs also weighed on results.

Net income swung to a €4 million loss, primarily because of a €9 million foreign-exchange loss versus a €54 million gain a year earlier. Slower U.S. market growth and higher sport-rights costs also weighed on results. Negative Sentiment: Management’s updated 2026 outlook calls for constant-currency revenue growth of 19%–21%, with reported revenue of approximately €1.518–€1.533 billion. The reset prompted analysts to lower targets: Canaccord reduced its target to $24 but retained a buy rating, while Wells Fargo cut its target to $14 and maintained equal weight. Analysts Cut Forecasts Following Weak Q2 Results

Sportradar Group Company Profile

Sportradar Group is a global leader in digital sports data and content, delivering real-time statistics, analytics and sports betting solutions to clients across the gaming, media and sports federation sectors. The company aggregates and processes live data from more than 800,000 sporting events each year, providing feeds for pre-match and in-play odds, visualization tools and managed trading services. Its products also include integrity services, which monitor betting markets for irregularities and help sports organizations safeguard competition outcomes.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in St.

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