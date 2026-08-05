Citigroup Raises Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target to $182.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $174.00 to $182.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the industrial products company's stock. Citigroup's price objective points to a potential upside of 12.17% from the stock's current price.

EMR has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Emerson Electric from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $175.00 to $169.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $163.18.

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Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR traded up $3.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,758,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,115,599. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.10 and a 200 day moving average of $142.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $90.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.24. Emerson Electric has a 12 month low of $122.64 and a 12 month high of $165.15.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company's revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.550-6.550 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.850 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,050,040,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 13.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,941,844 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,612,780,000 after buying an additional 2,302,055 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 95.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,207,707 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $289,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,665 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,198,148 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $822,618,000 after acquiring an additional 938,051 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,191,118 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $954,405,000 after acquiring an additional 928,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company's stock.

More Emerson Electric News

Here are the key news stories impacting Emerson Electric this week:

Positive Sentiment: Third-quarter results beat estimates. Emerson reported adjusted EPS of $1.71 versus the $1.68 consensus, while revenue of $4.87 billion exceeded expectations of $4.80 billion. EPS increased from $1.52 in the prior-year quarter. Emerson Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results; Raises 2026 Outlook

Emerson reported adjusted EPS of $1.71 versus the $1.68 consensus, while revenue of $4.87 billion exceeded expectations of $4.80 billion. EPS increased from $1.52 in the prior-year quarter. Positive Sentiment: Automation and software demand remained strong. Underlying sales grew 6%, led by 23% growth in Test and Measurement and Ovation. Software and Systems strength helped expand adjusted segment EBITDA margin by 140 basis points to 28.5%, while robust cash flow supported the improved outlook. Emerson Q3 Earnings Beat on Software & Systems Strength, Outlook Raised

Underlying sales grew 6%, led by 23% growth in Test and Measurement and Ovation. Software and Systems strength helped expand adjusted segment EBITDA margin by 140 basis points to 28.5%, while robust cash flow supported the improved outlook. Positive Sentiment: Fiscal 2026 guidance was raised above Wall Street expectations. Emerson now expects full-year EPS of $6.55, compared with the prior consensus of $6.50, and revenue of approximately $18.9 billion versus $18.8 billion expected. Fourth-quarter EPS guidance of $1.85 also exceeded the $1.82 consensus.

Emerson now expects full-year EPS of $6.55, compared with the prior consensus of $6.50, and revenue of approximately $18.9 billion versus $18.8 billion expected. Fourth-quarter EPS guidance of $1.85 also exceeded the $1.82 consensus. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment improved. RBC raised its price target from $169 to $179 and maintained an “outperform” rating, indicating continued confidence in Emerson’s earnings and automation growth prospects. RBC Raises Emerson Electric Price Target

RBC raised its price target from $169 to $179 and maintained an “outperform” rating, indicating continued confidence in Emerson’s earnings and automation growth prospects. Neutral Sentiment: Technology leadership is changing. Rudy Sengupta will become chief technology and AI officer on August 15, while Peter Zornio plans to retire at year-end. The transition highlights Emerson’s focus on industrial AI but introduces a leadership change for investors to monitor. Emerson Appoints Rudy Sengupta as Chief Technology and AI Officer

Rudy Sengupta will become chief technology and AI officer on August 15, while Peter Zornio plans to retire at year-end. The transition highlights Emerson’s focus on industrial AI but introduces a leadership change for investors to monitor. Positive Sentiment: The quarterly dividend was maintained at $0.555 per share, payable September 10 to shareholders of record August 14, representing an annualized yield of approximately 1.4%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

Further Reading

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