Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 16th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $1.25 per share and revenue of $2.2506 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 16, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 16.21%.Citizens Financial Group's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect Citizens Financial Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CFG opened at $68.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. Citizens Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.90 and a fifty-two week high of $72.94. The firm has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.05.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. Citizens Financial Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michelle Moosally sold 6,050 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $376,068.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 22,565 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,402,640.40. This represents a 21.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2,703.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the bank's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CFG. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered Citizens Financial Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings raised Citizens Financial Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $68.50 to $76.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $74.35.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CFG

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc NYSE: CFG is a bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, small and middle-market businesses, corporations and institutional clients. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens conducts its banking operations principally through its primary banking subsidiary, Citizens Bank, and serves customers through a combination of branch locations, ATMs and digital channels. The company is publicly traded and operates under the regulatory framework applicable to U.S.

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