Citizens Jmp Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Stock

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Citizens Jmp from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "market outperform" rating on the technology company's stock. Citizens Jmp's price target indicates a potential upside of 21.36% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PBI. Truist Financial raised their price target on Pitney Bowes from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Pitney Bowes from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pitney Bowes from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $17.30 target price on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $17.70.

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Pitney Bowes Stock Performance

Pitney Bowes NYSE: PBI is Surging, Is it Too Risky?

Shares of PBI stock opened at $18.13 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $17.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.74. Pitney Bowes has a one year low of $8.95 and a one year high of $19.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.62.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $451.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.94 million. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 32.14%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Pitney Bowes has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.550-1.700 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pitney Bowes will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kurt James Wolf sold 316,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $5,408,388.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 217,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,726,603. This trade represents a 59.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Pfeiffer sold 18,750 shares of Pitney Bowes stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $301,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 97,828 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,571,117.68. This trade represents a 16.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 3,349,130 shares of company stock worth $53,285,535 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pitney Bowes

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,366,188 shares of the technology company's stock worth $69,455,000 after buying an additional 188,886 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 246.7% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,197,189 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $44,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986,689 shares in the last quarter. Permit Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Permit Capital LLC now owns 3,250,000 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $34,352,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 2,930,328 shares of the technology company's stock worth $30,974,000 after acquiring an additional 592,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,630,801 shares of the technology company's stock worth $27,808,000 after acquiring an additional 988,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Pitney Bowes

Here are the key news stories impacting Pitney Bowes this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings beat expectations: Adjusted EPS was $0.43, compared with the $0.34 analyst consensus and $0.27 a year earlier. Lower costs and improved SendTech Solutions profitability offset weakness elsewhere. Pitney Bowes Surpasses Q2 Earnings Estimates

Adjusted EPS was $0.43, compared with the $0.34 analyst consensus and $0.27 a year earlier. Lower costs and improved SendTech Solutions profitability offset weakness elsewhere. Positive Sentiment: 2026 outlook improved: Pitney Bowes raised its full-year adjusted EPS, adjusted EBIT, and adjusted free-cash-flow outlooks while maintaining revenue guidance of approximately $1.8 billion to $1.9 billion. PBI Q2 Earnings Call Highlights Debt Reduction Focus

Pitney Bowes raised its full-year adjusted EPS, adjusted EBIT, and adjusted free-cash-flow outlooks while maintaining revenue guidance of approximately $1.8 billion to $1.9 billion. Positive Sentiment: Debt reduction strengthened the balance sheet: The company reduced debt by $201 million from the end of the first quarter through July 29, supporting management’s focus on execution and financial flexibility. Pitney Bowes also repurchased 4.5 million shares for $53 million during the quarter.

The company reduced debt by $201 million from the end of the first quarter through July 29, supporting management’s focus on execution and financial flexibility. Pitney Bowes also repurchased 4.5 million shares for $53 million during the quarter. Positive Sentiment: Analyst estimates increased: Sidoti raised its Q2 2027 EPS forecast to $0.45 from $0.35 and its FY2027 forecast to $1.80 from $1.70, signaling greater confidence in the company’s earnings trajectory.

Sidoti raised its Q2 2027 EPS forecast to $0.45 from $0.35 and its FY2027 forecast to $1.80 from $1.70, signaling greater confidence in the company’s earnings trajectory. Neutral Sentiment: Strategic alternatives could add value: Coverage highlighted Pitney Bowes’ strategic review as potentially creating additional optionality, although no specific transaction or outcome was announced. Pitney Bowes Strategic Review Adds Optionality

Coverage highlighted Pitney Bowes’ strategic review as potentially creating additional optionality, although no specific transaction or outcome was announced. Negative Sentiment: Revenue and Presort remained weak: Quarterly revenue declined 2.4% year over year to $451.5 million, slightly below expectations. Presort Services revenue fell 5%, while SendTech revenue decreased 1%, indicating continued top-line pressure.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc NYSE: PBI is an American technology company that specializes in shipping, mailing, and e-commerce solutions. Founded in 1920 by Walter Bowes and Arthur Pitney, the company pioneered postage meter technology and has since evolved to offer a broad portfolio of hardware, software, and services designed to streamline physical and digital communications. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Pitney Bowes leverages a century of expertise to serve enterprises, small businesses, and government agencies around the globe.

The company's core offerings span mailing and shipping equipment, including postage meters, folder inserters, and address verification systems, alongside integrated software platforms for customer information management, data analytics, and location intelligence.

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