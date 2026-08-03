Citizens Jmp Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Stock Price

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Citizens Jmp from $440.00 to $400.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "market outperform" rating on the medical technology company's stock. Citizens Jmp's price target indicates a potential upside of 19.06% from the company's previous close.

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Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Argus set a $370.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $369.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Stryker from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $386.28.

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Stryker Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $10.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $335.97. The company had a trading volume of 308,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,750. The business's 50-day moving average is $317.28 and its 200 day moving average is $334.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $128.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.76. Stryker has a 12-month low of $281.00 and a 12-month high of $396.86.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.58 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 23.63%. Stryker's revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.950-15.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stryker will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 5,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.85, for a total value of $1,481,697.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 13,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,728,937.45. This represents a 28.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 310,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.23, for a total value of $96,791,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,924,880 shares in the company, valued at $601,005,282.40. The trade was a 13.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 323,264 shares of company stock worth $100,659,489 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stryker

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. now owns 2,084 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its position in Stryker by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 451 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 2.7% during the third quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp grew its holdings in Stryker by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 2,458 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company's stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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