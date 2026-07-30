Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $330.2143.

CLH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set a "buy" rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Monday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company.

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Clean Harbors News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Clean Harbors this week:

Clean Harbors Stock Up 7.8%

CLH stock opened at $327.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $294.41 and a 200-day moving average of $288.07. Clean Harbors has a fifty-two week low of $201.34 and a fifty-two week high of $335.94.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 6.53%.Clean Harbors's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Lauren States sold 789 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total value of $225,803.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 11,359 shares in the company, valued at $3,250,832.21. This trade represents a 6.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Harbors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Clean Harbors by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,376,088 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $557,146,000 after acquiring an additional 215,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,515,621 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $351,958,000 after acquiring an additional 12,452 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 932,027 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $267,239,000 after purchasing an additional 16,747 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 917,779 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $215,247,000 after purchasing an additional 11,020 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 10.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 778,441 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $223,202,000 after purchasing an additional 70,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company's stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc is a leading provider of environmental, energy and industrial services in North America. The company specializes in the collection, transportation and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous wastes, emergency spill response and remediation, industrial cleaning and on-site field services. Its comprehensive service offering also includes chemical neutralization, drum crushing, high-pressure water blasting, tank cleaning and vacuum services designed to help customers meet stringent environmental regulations.

Founded in 1980 by Alan S.

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