Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CLH. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $354.57.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLH

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

CLH stock opened at $313.15 on Friday. Clean Harbors has a 1-year low of $201.34 and a 1-year high of $335.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.86. The business's 50-day moving average price is $295.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.70.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.41. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 7.03%.The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. Clean Harbors's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lauren States sold 789 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total transaction of $225,803.91. Following the sale, the director owned 11,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,250,832.21. This represents a 6.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Harbors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quattro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MidFirst Bank acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 205.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 676.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 132 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Clean Harbors

Here are the key news stories impacting Clean Harbors this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong Q2 earnings beat: Clean Harbors reported earnings of $3.22 per share versus the $2.81 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $1.735 billion, ahead of the $1.64 billion forecast. Revenue increased 11.9% year over year, and earnings rose from $2.36 per share in the prior-year quarter. Clean Harbors Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Clean Harbors reported earnings of $3.22 per share versus the $2.81 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $1.735 billion, ahead of the $1.64 billion forecast. Revenue increased 11.9% year over year, and earnings rose from $2.36 per share in the prior-year quarter. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised targets: TD Cowen increased its target to $380, Citi to $376, Stifel to $364, Truist to $365 and Wells Fargo to $349. Citi, Stifel, TD Cowen and Truist maintained or assigned “buy” ratings, signaling confidence that the company’s growth can continue. Clean Harbors Analysts Boost Their Forecasts

TD Cowen increased its target to $380, Citi to $376, Stifel to $364, Truist to $365 and Wells Fargo to $349. Citi, Stifel, TD Cowen and Truist maintained or assigned “buy” ratings, signaling confidence that the company’s growth can continue. Positive Sentiment: Growth outlook remains attractive: Zacks highlighted Clean Harbors’ above-average financial growth and long-term market-outperformance potential. The company also reached a new one-year high following the earnings release, reflecting strong investor momentum. 3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn't Overlook Clean Harbors

Zacks highlighted Clean Harbors’ above-average financial growth and long-term market-outperformance potential. The company also reached a new one-year high following the earnings release, reflecting strong investor momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst stance: Wells Fargo raised its price target substantially but retained an “equal weight” rating. The broader analyst consensus is “moderate buy,” suggesting optimism but not universal conviction.

Wells Fargo raised its price target substantially but retained an “equal weight” rating. The broader analyst consensus is “moderate buy,” suggesting optimism but not universal conviction. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and profit-taking risks: With the stock near its 52-week high and trading at roughly 38 times earnings, some investors may be taking profits or questioning whether further gains are already priced in. GuruFocus also characterized the shares as overvalued despite a strong overall score. Clean Harbors Valuation Analysis

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc is a leading provider of environmental, energy and industrial services in North America. The company specializes in the collection, transportation and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous wastes, emergency spill response and remediation, industrial cleaning and on-site field services. Its comprehensive service offering also includes chemical neutralization, drum crushing, high-pressure water blasting, tank cleaning and vacuum services designed to help customers meet stringent environmental regulations.

Founded in 1980 by Alan S.

Further Reading

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