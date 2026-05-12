Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Given New $97.00 Price Target at BNP Paribas Exane

Clorox (NYSE:CLX - Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at BNP Paribas Exane from $128.00 to $97.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane's target price indicates a potential upside of 9.00% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CLX. Wall Street Zen raised Clorox from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Clorox from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Clorox from $110.00 to $97.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "sell" rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $103.73.

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Clorox Stock Performance

NYSE:CLX opened at $88.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.59 and a 200 day moving average of $107.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.03, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Clorox has a 1-year low of $84.70 and a 1-year high of $138.03.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. Clorox had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 443.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clorox will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Pierre R. Breber acquired 5,000 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.82 per share, with a total value of $429,100.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,760. This trade represents a 38.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Clorox

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Haverford Trust Co raised its position in shares of Clorox by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 3,070 shares of the company's stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in Clorox by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,100 shares of the company's stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 1.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the company's stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 1.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the company's stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company is a leading manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products designed to help people care for their homes and live healthy, sustainable lives. Its portfolio spans cleaning and household products, food and beverages, water filtration systems and cat litter, serving both retail and institutional customers. The company's flagship bleach and disinfecting products are well known in the United States and many international markets, where they help prevent the spread of germs in homes, hospitals, schools and businesses.

Clorox's diverse brand lineup includes liquid bleach and surface cleaners, eco-friendly cleaning tools, food preservation and preparation items, charcoal grills and briquettes, specialty foods and beverages, pet care products and personal care lines.

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