Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Issues FY 2027 Earnings Guidance

Clorox (NYSE:CLX - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2027 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.700-6.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.6 billion-$7.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.5 billion.

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Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of Clorox stock traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,890,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,541,113. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.54. Clorox has a one year low of $84.70 and a one year high of $128.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.03, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. Clorox had a return on equity of 443.64% and a net margin of 11.18%.The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.91 billion. Clorox has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.700-6.000 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This is an increase from Clorox's previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. Clorox's dividend payout ratio is presently 80.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $132.00 to $127.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Clorox from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Clorox from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Clorox

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Pierre R. Breber bought 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.82 per share, for a total transaction of $429,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,760. This represents a 38.46% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

Clorox News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Clorox this week:

Positive Sentiment: Clorox reported quarterly adjusted EPS of $1.66, ahead of the $1.64 consensus estimate, while revenue of $1.95 billion exceeded expectations of $1.91 billion. Clorox earnings press release

Clorox reported quarterly adjusted EPS of $1.66, ahead of the $1.64 consensus estimate, while revenue of $1.95 billion exceeded expectations of $1.91 billion. Positive Sentiment: Management projected fiscal 2027 revenue of approximately $7.6 billion to $7.7 billion, above the roughly $7.5 billion analyst consensus. The outlook reflects expected 13% to 14% sales growth, helped substantially by the GOJO acquisition.

Management projected fiscal 2027 revenue of approximately $7.6 billion to $7.7 billion, above the roughly $7.5 billion analyst consensus. The outlook reflects expected 13% to 14% sales growth, helped substantially by the GOJO acquisition. Positive Sentiment: Clorox declared a quarterly dividend of $1.25 per share, up from $1.24, supporting the stock’s income appeal with an indicated yield of about 5.2%.

Clorox declared a quarterly dividend of $1.25 per share, up from $1.24, supporting the stock’s income appeal with an indicated yield of about 5.2%. Neutral Sentiment: The company said it completed the GOJO acquisition in April and finished its U.S. enterprise-resource-planning implementation, important milestones that could support future execution but may require continued integration spending. Clorox reports fiscal 2026 results and fiscal 2027 outlook

The company said it completed the GOJO acquisition in April and finished its U.S. enterprise-resource-planning implementation, important milestones that could support future execution but may require continued integration spending. Negative Sentiment: Fiscal 2026 remained weak: full-year sales declined 5% to $6.72 billion and diluted EPS fell 26% to $4.81. Fourth-quarter sales decreased 2% year over year, while reported diluted EPS dropped 50% to $1.34, reflecting cost pressures. Clorox fourth-quarter sales report

Fiscal 2026 remained weak: full-year sales declined 5% to $6.72 billion and diluted EPS fell 26% to $4.81. Fourth-quarter sales decreased 2% year over year, while reported diluted EPS dropped 50% to $1.34, reflecting cost pressures. Negative Sentiment: Fiscal 2027 EPS guidance of $5.70 to $6.00 is below the $6.23 consensus estimate. Clorox also warned that inflation and consumers’ increasing focus on value are creating a difficult operating environment, keeping pressure on margins and demand. Clorox projects a difficult fiscal 2027

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clorox

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Clorox by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,482 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 7,248 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc. raised its stake in Clorox by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the company's stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Clorox by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,880,341 shares of the company's stock valued at $492,085,000 after acquiring an additional 884,751 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,439 shares of the company's stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1,129.5% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 54,100 shares of the company's stock worth $5,455,000 after buying an additional 49,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company's stock.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company is a leading manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products designed to help people care for their homes and live healthy, sustainable lives. Its portfolio spans cleaning and household products, food and beverages, water filtration systems and cat litter, serving both retail and institutional customers. The company's flagship bleach and disinfecting products are well known in the United States and many international markets, where they help prevent the spread of germs in homes, hospitals, schools and businesses.

Clorox's diverse brand lineup includes liquid bleach and surface cleaners, eco-friendly cleaning tools, food preservation and preparation items, charcoal grills and briquettes, specialty foods and beverages, pet care products and personal care lines.

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