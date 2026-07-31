Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Hits New 52-Week High - What's Next?

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $292.63 and last traded at $288.1590, with a volume of 346485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $283.39.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NET shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on Cloudflare from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Cloudflare from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "sell" rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Benchmark downgraded Cloudflare to an "underperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $305.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $261.19.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NET

Cloudflare Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $98.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,114.36, a P/E/G ratio of 208.77 and a beta of 1.67. The company's 50 day moving average price is $248.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $639.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $620.83 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. Cloudflare's revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Cloudflare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.190-1.200 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

In other news, Director John Graham-Cumming sold 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.28, for a total value of $623,145.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 494,909 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $122,381,097.52. This represents a 0.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total value of $1,340,550.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 888,073 shares of the company's stock, valued at $238,101,252.03. This trade represents a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 549,770 shares of company stock worth $124,090,448. 10.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11,233 shares of the company's stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company's stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter worth $477,000. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 11.7% during the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company's stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Cloudflare by 38.8% during the second quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company's stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company's stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

Further Reading

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